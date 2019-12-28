No. 1: Glens Falls Hospital's financial woes

Editor’s Note: The following story was voted the top local story of the year by newsroom staff at The Post-Star. The rest of the top 10 stories of the year can be found on pages A8 and A9.
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has had a tough two years, as officials revealed in audits they made public in 2019.
In 2017, the hospital lost $38 million when a new billing system failed to get any bills out the door for the entire year.
In 2018, the bleeding continued. The hospital faced a $36.6 million deficit but sold off assets and collected the first portion of a settlement with Cerner, the company that sold it the billing system. In the end, the hospital collected enough money from those revenues to end the year with a deficit of just $1.7 million.
This is not normal for the hospital.
Glens Falls Hospital averaged a profit of $3.6 million a year from 2008 until the billing crisis in 2017, according to its IRS filings.
That’s a margin of about 10% for a hospital with operating expenses of about $368 million.
On some occasions in the last decade, hospital finances did slip into the red, but never to the point they hit in the last two years.
In 2008, the hospital recorded a loss of $5.1 million. The following year, things improved, but not enough: The hospital had a loss of $942,000.
After that, the hospital posted five straight years of profit, followed by one year with a $651,000 loss in 2015. In 2016, the hospital was in the black again.
But now it has struggled to recover.
It has closed the acute rehab unit, occupational health and the overnight children’s unit. All outpatient mental health services (2,200 patients) will be closed down next year after new mental health care providers move in.
Primary care providers have been cut by 40%, two primary care offices have closed, and hours have been cut at others. The hospital has also ramped up efforts to garnish patients’ paychecks if they do not pay their bills, through a new collections company that is taking patients to court.
CEO Dianne Shugrue has refused to be interviewed by The Post-Star all year, citing an adversarial relationship that she believes has existed for years. In the 12 months before the hospital began to close units, The Post-Star had written 18 stories about the hospital. All but one were positive, covering the hospital’s new services, awards and plans for the future. The other one was about visitors’ reviews of the hospital’s new security system, which visitors did not object to but found ineffective.
As the hospital began to close units, workers called The Post-Star to report what was happening. The hospital routinely did not make those decisions public until the newspaper inquired and faced public criticism for the closures once they were known.
After closing the acute rehab and occupational health units, and proposing to close Salem Health Center, in February Shugrue called local officials to a meeting at which she said the hospital was struggling to make ends meet because of Medicare reimbursement rates. She did not mention the new billing system and tried to dismiss a question about it, describing it as a “one-time system conversion” even though she knew it had caused massive problems for two years.
Shugrue warned the hospital could close if the situation did not improve. But town supervisors largely dismissed her warnings, saying they were confident nothing would happen to the hospital.
Then the hospital decided to stop offering outpatient mental health care, forcing Warren and Washington counties to find other providers. That turned out well for the community: Two providers are now planning to open, taking on more than 1,000 patients beyond what the hospital could handle. They will also offer evening and weekend counseling sessions and a walk-in clinic for immediate help.
The improvements under the new providers are ones that Rob York, director of the Office for Community Services for Warren and Washington counties, had been pressing the hospital to make.
A 40% cut in primary care providers has had a mixed impact on the community. Many patients were not informed that their provider left, and wait times have increased to the point where patients are now going to urgent care for minor matters like ear infections, which used to be handled in a primary care visit. That pushes up the cost of health care for patients.
But Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which specializes in primary care, recently won a $1 million grant to outfit four mobile vans that can bring primary care to rural areas. If that system works, rural patients could end up with more convenient care than they had before.
The hospital also stopped allowing children to stay overnight, after quietly closing the children’s unit years ago but continuing to advertise it. That decision has cost families thousands of dollars, as they have unexpectedly had to pay for their children to be transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, even in cases where the child was to be admitted for observation.
Officials have noted that Albany Med has a state-of-the-art children’s hospital, and some parents have said they would prefer to go straight there if their child needs emergency care.
But Glens Falls Hospital officials have implored parents to stop at the local ER first, even though they may have to pay for an ambulance ride later, rather than risk their children’s health while driving to Albany Med themselves. Some parents have reported long wait times for an ambulance, while at a hospital that is not equipped for children, but officials have said the hospital ER has all of the medicine and equipment needed for all ages.
As 2019 comes to a close, hospital workers are hoping an affiliation with Albany Med, proposed for next year, will save the hospital money, add specialized staff and possibly bring in new management. But a retired doctor is hoping for a bigger win: He is organizing a letter-writing campaign to get the federal government to declare the hospital a “Sole Community Hospital,” which comes with increased funding.
Some of those letters are going to Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who welcomes the effort.
“Certainly everyone should be concerned about good, convenient health care nearby,” he said. “Economies of scale work against you, the farther north you get. The community wants Glens Falls Hospital to be healthy and successful.”
