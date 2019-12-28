No. 1: Glens Falls Hospital's financial woes

A 40% cut in primary care providers has had a mixed impact on the community. Many patients were not informed that their provider left, and wait times have increased to the point where patients are now going to urgent care for minor matters like ear infections, which used to be handled in a primary care visit. That pushes up the cost of health care for patients.

But Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which specializes in primary care, recently won a $1 million grant to outfit four mobile vans that can bring primary care to rural areas. If that system works, rural patients could end up with more convenient care than they had before.

The hospital also stopped allowing children to stay overnight, after quietly closing the children’s unit years ago but continuing to advertise it. That decision has cost families thousands of dollars, as they have unexpectedly had to pay for their children to be transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, even in cases where the child was to be admitted for observation.

Officials have noted that Albany Med has a state-of-the-art children’s hospital, and some parents have said they would prefer to go straight there if their child needs emergency care.