No. 4: Fort Edward seeks sale of former General Electric Co. dewatering site

FORT EDWARD — The new year could bring new neighbors to the town and village, at the nearly vacant former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
The large industrial property that sits along the Old Champlain Canal has been a source of inspiration and hopes for development but also a financial albatross for taxpayers in Washington County.
At the end of 2018, the property’s owners, a limited liability corporation called WCC, gifted the property to a new nonprofit organization called Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp.
WCC also succeeded in its lawsuit against the town of Fort Edward to reduce its property taxes on the site. That left Fort Edward municipalities owing significant sums of money to Washington County, which had been making the districts whole while WCC was not paying taxes.
WCC settled and paid the taxes it owed, but that meant the LPDC now had a tax bill to pay. The LPDC, made up of four Fort Edward residents including former Town Board Member Neal Orsini and Planning Board Member Zachary Middleton, said it wanted to sell the property and develop it. It planned to use the revenues on the property to pay off taxes.
Just days after Election Day, when Town Supervisor Terry Middleton lost his seat to Lester Losaw, the town announced that a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer was interested in buying some of the property.
WL Plastics has since received a payment in lieu of taxes agreement and a sales tax exemption from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. The LPDC’s property will have to go through a subdivision before WL Plastics can buy the land.
The LPDC is hoping to get the rest of the property off its hands and gift it to the Industrial Development Agency. The LPDC, the Industrial Development Agency and WL Plastics are all still working out access to the property, as WCC and other private property owners own the surrounding land, including entry and exit points.
