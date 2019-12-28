No. 4: Fort Edward seeks sale of former General Electric Co. dewatering site

FORT EDWARD — The new year could bring new neighbors to the town and village, at the nearly vacant former General Electric Co. dewatering site.

The large industrial property that sits along the Old Champlain Canal has been a source of inspiration and hopes for development but also a financial albatross for taxpayers in Washington County.

At the end of 2018, the property’s owners, a limited liability corporation called WCC, gifted the property to a new nonprofit organization called Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp.

WCC also succeeded in its lawsuit against the town of Fort Edward to reduce its property taxes on the site. That left Fort Edward municipalities owing significant sums of money to Washington County, which had been making the districts whole while WCC was not paying taxes.

WCC settled and paid the taxes it owed, but that meant the LPDC now had a tax bill to pay. The LPDC, made up of four Fort Edward residents including former Town Board Member Neal Orsini and Planning Board Member Zachary Middleton, said it wanted to sell the property and develop it. It planned to use the revenues on the property to pay off taxes.