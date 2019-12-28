No. 10: EPA certifies dredging of the Hudson River, state sues

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the General Electric Co.’s dredging of the Hudson River Superfund site was complete, but it was not sure the dredging had worked.

Shortly afterward, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would sue the EPA, highlighting how data measuring PCBs in sediment and fish showed the river has not recovered.

EPA issues Hudson River cleanup certificate to General Electric The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had mixed messages Thursday about the cleanup of the Hudson River Superfund site.

GE, EPA and state officials continue to disagree on how to interpret the fish and sediment data, but the EPA has deferred making a decision on the effectiveness of the dredging.

EPA expects to collect another eight or so years of fish tissue samples first.

GE polluted the Hudson River dating back to the 1940s, when it had factories in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward. Over about three decades, it dumped about 1.3 million pounds of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, into the river. PCBs are probable carcinogens.

As part of the Superfund site cleanup, GE dredged about 2.65 million cubic yards of sediment from 2009 to 2015, between Troy and Fort Edward.

While EPA certified that the dredging is done, GE will still need what is called a “certification of completion of the work.” The EPA has said it will likely be five decades or more before GE gets that last certificate.

Separately from the Superfund site, EPA is assessing damage to the floodplains of the Hudson River. Some expedited testing is going on in Schuylerville along the Old Champlain Canal.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.

