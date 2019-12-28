No. 2: Downtown protests proliferate, prompting calls for regulations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six progressive activists were arrested for refusing to leave Stefanik’s office.

The protests continued over the next several weeks. They took a turn in early October, when city officials alerted the media that they had received word through social media that one of the pro-Trump groups was going to bring unloaded weapons to a gathering.

That notification prompted an outcry to city officials from residents and merchants, according to email correspondence obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The city began drafting regulations in late September that would require groups of at least 15 people to give the city advance notice they would be protesting. The regulations would also require people to stand back at least 5 feet from the roadway around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument.

The proposal prompted a backlash from Trump supporters, who came before the council to say the city was trying to silence them because of their political views.