No. 2: Downtown protests proliferate, prompting calls for regulations

GLENS FALLS — Groups for and against President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik staged downtown protests with increasing frequency in 2019, leading to confrontations and calls for regulations to govern demonstrations.
Various protests have been held near the Glens Falls office of Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on topics such as the detention of migrants at the border and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Defenders of the president and congresswoman began this year to stage counter-protests.
Three pro-Trump groups have formed — American Patriots Express, North Country Deplorables and Friends who Support President Trump.
They turned out in large numbers on Aug. 8 to counter-protest a demonstration that progressive groups had organized, calling for the closure of the detention camps. The progressive groups had started at City Park and made their way to Stefanik’s office. Along the way, they were confronted at Centennial Circle by the pro-Trump groups.
In front of Stefanik’s office, members of the progressive groups sang songs and members of the pro-Trump groups shouted and waved flags. One shouted through a megaphone and blared a siren. The confrontation led to some progressive activists calling for regulations to control the crowd.
Six progressive activists were arrested for refusing to leave Stefanik’s office.
The protests continued over the next several weeks. They took a turn in early October, when city officials alerted the media that they had received word through social media that one of the pro-Trump groups was going to bring unloaded weapons to a gathering.
That notification prompted an outcry to city officials from residents and merchants, according to email correspondence obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.
The city began drafting regulations in late September that would require groups of at least 15 people to give the city advance notice they would be protesting. The regulations would also require people to stand back at least 5 feet from the roadway around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument.
The proposal prompted a backlash from Trump supporters, who came before the council to say the city was trying to silence them because of their political views.
The Common Council was poised to adopt the regulations at its Nov. 26 meeting. It postponed taking action, however, because the New York Civil Liberties Union expressed concern the regulations were too broad and represented an “overreaching and unnecessary” response to what could be a temporary issue. An official from the organization worried about infringing on people’s First Amendment rights.
The NYCLU asked to sit down with the Common Council to talk about the regulations. Mayor Dan Hall said on Dec. 23 that the meeting has not yet been scheduled and would not take place until after the holidays.
This issue will continue until 2020 with the presidential election looming on the horizon.
