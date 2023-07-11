Heavy feedback from Glens Falls residents at the Queensbury Town Board meeting Monday evening July 10, encouraged the town board to keep a public hearing open for the rezoning of a Quaker Road parcel. The parcel at 476 Quaker Road has gone before the Queensbury Planning Board which recommended a zoning change on the property so that the F.W. WEBB plumbing supply company could construct a wholesale and retail facility there.

The property is currently zoned for commercial intensive use, but the company is hoping for a change to commercial light industrial in order to let the project move forward.

Residents within 500 feet of the property, including those in Glens Falls, were required to receive notice of the public hearing. A problem with that notice delayed the hearing. About 50 people showed up to voice concerns.

F.W. WEBB is looking to place a 95,879 square foot, two floor, regional distribution center and retail space on the parcel. The facility would have six tractor trailer loading docks and over 100 parking spaces for a maximum of 52 employees, said Brandon Ferguson, an engineer with Environmental Design Partnership, of Clifton Park.

Webb has been looking for a new space for roughly eight years, Ferguson said.

At the Town Board meeting on Monday, Windy Hill and Windy Ridge homeowners from Glens Falls expressed concerns over rising water tables, the wildlife habitats of protected species, and changes in their residential property value. Those neighborhoods sit adjacent to backside of the parcel in Queensbury.

Town Supervisor John Strough, after jotting notes from every person who spoke, thought it would be best to leave the hearing open to allow the board to review all of the information brought forward.

“This could threaten municipal cooperation matters,” he said. “I'm going to suggest that we not act on this tonight, that we leave the public hearing open, and allow town staff and council to assess your concerns. I think they are valid concerns, and I want to thank you for bringing those forward."

Residents and Glens Falls city officials said the lack of notification concerned them.

Second Ward Supervisor, Peter McDevitt, Mayor Bill Collins, Second Ward Councilman Bob Landry, and At-Large Councilman Jim Clark were in attendance at the meeting. All spoke about the project and its impacts on both municipalities. The neighborhoods are inside Glens Falls’ second ward.

Landry told the town board that Strough’s statement from a prior meeting stuck in his mind. At that time, Strough told those assembled that "it could be worse, it could be a Costco."

Current zoning allows a big box store to fill the space.

“It could be worse? So it’s a bad idea, but it could be worse?” Landry retorted. “Let’s not let a bad situation get worse.”

The neighborhoods’ concerns started in 2021 when Nemer Autogroup co-owner, Robert Nemer, approached the Queensbury Planning Board with Studio A Architecture to design an overflow parking lot for up 290 cars for his company.

Nemer attended the meeting and said he applauded the residents for their comments and being involved.

“I thought they (F.W. Webb) would be a great neighbor for the property we have. At the time, little did I know what they were going to do with it, where they were going to go with it. I didn’t have any idea that the people in the neighborhood would be that upset about it,” Nemer said. “I’m sorry about that and I am finding out more tonight than I ever did.”

