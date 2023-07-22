A shooting in Queensbury that left the shooter dead of a self-inflicted wound and at least two others injured, Friday July 21, will not draw criminal charges, the Warren County Sheriff's Office is reporting.

"We have determined that there will be no criminal prosecution," Sheriff Jim LaFarr said in a text message to The Post-Star this morning. "Out of respect t the family and victims, we will not release anything further."

There is no threat to the public, he wrote.

Glens Falls Hospital said Friday afternoon that one person was in surgery at their location, and another had been airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The sheriff's office said Friday afternoon that the injuries to the victims were not life-threatening.

The owner of the house at 13 Pershing Road near the Queensbury-Glens Falls border is shown as Randy Strong on the Warren County GIS map.

On Friday, deputies responded to a call regarding either a stabbing or shooting, the office said in a statement.

"The incident involves one suspect who shot persons at the residence and then used a firearm to take his own life," the Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

This is a developing story, and we will have more as available.