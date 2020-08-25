No contractors available to complete Moreau's new playground

MOREAU — Moreau can't find anyone to finish its accessible playground.

The new playground at Betar Park was nearly completed when the ground froze last winter. This year, all that remained was a concrete ramp and a concrete pad for the spray yard.

But now that the pandemic shutdown is over, construction business is booming. No one wants to take the Moreau job.

“Because there is such a demand for new construction, these are boom times for contractors, especially masonry,” town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “It’s very challenging to find someone to do a small job.”

In the past, BOCES students have helped build parts of the park, but they were all sent home when the schools closed in-person classes.

“They were going to assist us in taking seven or eight trees down so we can slope (the area) appropriately,” he said.

That couldn’t happen this spring.

Now town officials are trying to recruit workers to get both jobs done.

“At a minimum, we have to get that concrete buttoned up before winter,” he said. “Hopefully, within the week or so, we’ll have a game plan with what we’re going to do to get this taken care of.”