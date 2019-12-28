No. 6: Common Roots burns down (and recovers)

“People bent over backward to help us,” he said, adding that it proved he was growing his business in a “special community.”

While the loss of the entire building was a blow, he couldn’t stop to grieve.

“When you have other people depending on you, it puts a little emphasis on it,” he said.

So they pulled out sketches they had made for their five-year plan and demolished everything to start from scratch.

“We had to look at it as: Now we can build something purposeful,” Weber said. “You have to look at it as an opportunity. Take advantage of the lemons we were handed here.”

Originally, Bert and Christian Weber had turned an old warehouse into a brewery with a small taproom squeezed into the front. They wanted to add a small kitchen, more restrooms, a bigger taproom to accommodate their regular crowds, and they needed more brewing space. Now they are going to have it all, at a cost of $6 million. Part of that was covered by the insurance settlement, but insurance doesn’t cover the cost of improving on what was there before.