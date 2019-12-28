No. 6: Common Roots burns down (and recovers)

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A popular brewery and taproom burned down on March 25 — a terrible loss, but it also shone a spotlight on a special community and confirmed the owners’ belief that they had chosen the right place to build their business.
“Everyone should feel that — not go through a fire, but feel the love of people helping you,” said Bert Weber, co-owner of Common Roots.
Donations flooded in, enough to help keep all 20 employees on staff while the building is rebuilt. The brewery was covered by insurance, but that would not have covered the lost wages and the cost of benefits for the employees.
And that was who the Webers were thinking about as they watched their business burn.
“Oh God, we have 20 employees. These people are actually depending on us for their livelihood,” Weber said.
The next morning, he promised them all that he would continue to pay them. At the time, he had no idea how he would do it.
But everyone helped, and not just with cash. Brewers offered space for them to brew, a landlord offered a temporary location, and even state officials got involved. They advised the Webers to not surrender their liquor license — invaluable advice that allowed them to open in a temporary location just six weeks after the fire.
“People bent over backward to help us,” he said, adding that it proved he was growing his business in a “special community.”
While the loss of the entire building was a blow, he couldn’t stop to grieve.
“When you have other people depending on you, it puts a little emphasis on it,” he said.
So they pulled out sketches they had made for their five-year plan and demolished everything to start from scratch.
“We had to look at it as: Now we can build something purposeful,” Weber said. “You have to look at it as an opportunity. Take advantage of the lemons we were handed here.”
Originally, Bert and Christian Weber had turned an old warehouse into a brewery with a small taproom squeezed into the front. They wanted to add a small kitchen, more restrooms, a bigger taproom to accommodate their regular crowds, and they needed more brewing space. Now they are going to have it all, at a cost of $6 million. Part of that was covered by the insurance settlement, but insurance doesn’t cover the cost of improving on what was there before.
The new building will have a full fire suppression system, which isn’t required in breweries. It is also completely metal, eliminating the cause of the March 25 fire, which was tracked to an exhaust pipe from the brewing equipment that heated up wood to the point it ignited.
In February, the brewing equipment will be moved in. The taproom and kitchen will open in late March or April.
It won’t be the same as the building the Webers built together, with their own hands. But in some ways, it will be better.
“We had a lot of memories in that building,” Weber said. “We’re looking forward to creating new memories in this one.”
