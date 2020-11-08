No arrests during large Saratoga Springs protest

SARATOGA SPRINGS — No one was arrested during a large protest that took place on the streets of Saratoga Springs on Saturday, police said.

The group All of Us organized the event, which started in Congress Park at about 1 p.m. The group moved out of the park at about 3 p.m. and walked to the intersection of Broadway and Lake Avenue.

About 150 to 200 protesters proceeded to completely block the intersection, according to a news release.

Because of the number of people involved, the Saratoga Springs Police Department requested assistance from the New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no arrests stemming from the event.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.