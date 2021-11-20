No 2022 tax rate increase in Washington County's budget

FORT EDWARD — There will be no increase in the tax rate for Washington County in 2022, according to a budget the board unanimously approved Friday.

The draft budget, submitted in October, had total appropriations of $124 million, $86.7 million in revenues, $1.77 million from the fund balance and $35.8 million to be raised by taxes. It would have raised the county tax rate by 2.87%.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks said at the beginning of the day’s budget discussion that “my ultimate goal is to get the tax levy down so we don’t have to take money out of people’s pockets.” He said he was “extremely uncomfortable passing a budget that didn’t pass the Finance Committee. That’s never happened before.”

Hicks introduced three amendments to keep the tax rate increase at zero.

The amendment with the most impact on the budget was a proposal to take $883,307 from the fund balance and apply to general revenues. Hicks said the fund balance stands at around $17.5 million.

“We’re not exposing ourselves,” Hicks said. “It gives the taxpayers a break.”

The county has plenty of money this year from state and federal stimulus funds and high sales tax revenues, he added.

A counter amendment by Fort Ann Supervisor Brian Campbell, the Finance Committee chairman, to transfer only $300,000 from the fund balance, would have reduced the increase in the tax rate by half. That amendment failed and Hicks’ passed.

Hicks proposed that supervisors forgo a planned pay raise of $2,500, saving the county $42,500. Hicks pointed out that the $2,500 raise would be an increase of 6.37%, while county employees would receive only a 2% increase.

“This is extreme,” Hicks said. “We shouldn’t take a salary increase at all.”

Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler protested that not all supervisors are retired or have jobs that pay well, and more people might be willing to run for the office if the county supervisor post paid better.

White Creek Supervisor James Griffith offered an amendment to cut the increase by half, to $1,250, but that amendment failed and Hicks’ proposal passed.

The amendment that drew the most heat was Hicks’ recommendation that the budget include only $24 million in sales tax revenue for 2022, instead of $25 million, and reduce the funds going to capital projects by $1 million. If sales tax revenues come in above $24 million, the first $1 million would go to capital projects. Any funds beyond that would be allocated to the fund balance.

Campbell objected that “the budget was to fix everything we’ve ever kicked the can down the road on. ... I’m looking at five years out, and you’re only looking at today.” With federal funds available, “this is the one time we actually have enough money. We’re not going to get bailed out again.”

All the county highway barns need to be replaced and debt service “will only become more expensive” if the county delays and has to borrow money later, he said.

Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan pointed out that the county has $5.5 million in federal stimulus funds for capital projects. “What’s the risk if we don’t hit $25 million (in sales tax revenue)?” he asked.

Supervisors differed on whether the increase in sales tax revenues this year was a trend or, as Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw put it, “a fluke.” Campbell, on the other hand, thought the revenues would stay high.

County Treasurer Albert Nolette saw the $1 million cut as a “win-win. If Brian (Campbell) is correct, he gets his $1 million. If we’re wrong, it would come out of the fund balance.” He called Hicks’ proposal “a conservative approach.” The amendment passed on a weighted vote.

Except for one reporter, no members of the public attended the meeting in person and no one commented during the budget’s public hearing. The meeting was available on a web platform, and five supervisors attended remotely. The board’s next meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.

In other business:

The board ratified a four-year agreement with Teamsters Local 294, which represents members of the Department of Public Works’ highway division. Among its provisions, the agreement increases the 2022 base pay rate by $1.50, then by 2.5% per year for the following three years. It eliminates benefits for seasonal employees and 1% of the salary sick leave incentive fund.

The county will buy back unused vacation time of some county employees who have been unable to take their vacation time because of increased workloads during the pandemic. The estimated cost of the buyout is $13,269.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0