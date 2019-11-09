{{featured_button_text}}

President Richard Nixon is remembered for his gaffe 50 years ago when he mistakenly said the National Christmas Tree came from Warren County, Ohio instead of Warren County, New York.

His insightful remarks about peace are lesser-known:

“As we look at this great tree, we are reminded of the fact that all over America during these next two weeks there will be trees in American homes. Forty-five million American homes will have Christmas trees they will be lighting, each in their own way.

“And what we want for this nation is not only peace now but peace in years to come, peace for all people in the years to come.

“And my friends, I also say to you that as we look at this great tree, there is an old saying about Christmas trees. It goes something like this: May a Christmas tree be as sturdy as faith, as high as hope, as wide as love. And I would add, may a Christmas tree, our Christmas tree, be as beautiful as peace.”

Source: Richard Nixon Foundation

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments