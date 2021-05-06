Nine test positive for COVID at one Warren County business

A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.

The company was not named by Warren County Health Services. Its work is mostly outdoors, with employees spread apart. But when they were together, they did not adhere to the CDC guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing, said county spokesman Don Lehman.

“Basic protocols were not followed in the workplace among unvaccinated workers,” he said in his daily COVID report. “Thankfully there was no public interaction with these individuals in the workplace, and quarantines have been arranged for those with whom they had contact in their lives outside of work.”

Vaccine update

Washington County announced a schedule of “pop-up” vaccine clinics throughout the county this month.

The full schedule is on the county website. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted until the clinic runs out of vaccine.

The first two pop-up clinics will be May 12: noon to 2 p.m. at Hampton Town Hall, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whitehall Municipal Center, with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.