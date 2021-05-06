Nine test positive for COVID at one Warren County business

A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.
The company was not named by Warren County Health Services. Its work is mostly outdoors, with employees spread apart. But when they were together, they did not adhere to the CDC guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing, said county spokesman Don Lehman.
“Basic protocols were not followed in the workplace among unvaccinated workers,” he said in his daily COVID report. “Thankfully there was no public interaction with these individuals in the workplace, and quarantines have been arranged for those with whom they had contact in their lives outside of work.”
Vaccine update
Washington County announced a schedule of “pop-up” vaccine clinics throughout the county this month.
The full schedule is on the county website. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted until the clinic runs out of vaccine.
The first two pop-up clinics will be May 12: noon to 2 p.m. at Hampton Town Hall, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whitehall Municipal Center, with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
School cases
Cambridge Central School District reported one case, a person who was in the building Thursday. All students will learn virtually on Friday.
Grades 7-12 were already learning virtually because a student tested positive Wednesday, but this case involves the elementary wing. Now all students, including pre-kindergarten, will learn virtually. Sports teams practices have also been canceled through Sunday.
“Please understand that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and we are seeing an uptick in cases,” the district wrote in a message on the school website.
Thursday’s cases
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 3,380 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and four recoveries, for a total of 3,247 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 65 people currently ill. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Wednesday. The patient is in their 40s and has been critically ill for eight days.
- Washington County did not report as of 6 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 14,903 confirmed cases. The county changed its website and is no longer reporting recoveries, which stood at a total of 14,510 recoveries Tuesday. There are nine people hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three Moreau residents (for a total of 15) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of nine).
- Still ill: eight town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 12 Moreau residents, three Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, eight South Glens Falls residents and 19 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, one Northumberland resident
- Essex County reported six new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, up from eight Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, one of whom was in intensive care.
For Wednesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 92 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 2,585 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 1.27%. A total of 2,572 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 23 people died.
