Nine people, including six in schools, test positive for COVID in Warren County

He urged families to watch for signs of the virus over the next week.

“During this upcoming week, we encourage you to please take the time to monitor any symptoms your child may have and to get a COVID-19 test, should symptoms arise. Our in-house Hudson Headwaters Health Facility can provide rapid, 15-minute testing, should you want to get your child(ren) tested,” he said.

But he noted that anyone who had direct contact with anyone who tested positive would be contacted by Public Health.

Nine cases in a 24-hour period is not normal for Warren County. The last time that happened was on May 12, when 14 people tested positive in one day.

Public Health officials are trying to trace the source of the school infections. In addition to the six cases involving schools, three others tested positive. One person lives in the same household as another person who has the virus. The second person contracted the virus at a workplace outside the county where the virus has been spreading. Contact tracers are not sure where the third person caught the virus.

There are currently 25 people ill in the county, none of whom are hospitalized.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.