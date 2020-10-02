Nine people, including six in schools, test positive for COVID in Warren County

Warren County is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, less than three weeks after schools reopened.
Nine people tested positive as of Friday morning, including some who tested positive late in the day Thursday, after the county’s Thursday report, Warren County Health Services said.
Six of the nine people had been in school buildings, at Queensbury, North Warren and Hadley-Luzerne schools. All three schools announced those cases late Wednesday night. Queesbury closed its high school and middle school. North Warren had already planned to be closed Friday for a superintendent’s day. At first, Hadley-Luzerne was going to keep its high school open, since a student who tested positive Wednesday had not been in class for several days. But after more students tested positive Thursday, Hadley-Luzerne officials have now decided to close for a week.
“As of now, we feel that it is safest to have our students in the High School building learn remotely from October 2 to October 9, 2020. While it may be overly cautious, we believe that this pause may prevent the spread of these particular cases to other students and staff, and allow us to confidently return to in-person learning on October 13, 2020. Similar to the situation we dealt with at the Elementary this past week, this also gives our custodial staff time to sanitize and deep clean the entire building,” Superintendent Beecher Baker wrote in a message posted to the school website.
He urged families to watch for signs of the virus over the next week.
“During this upcoming week, we encourage you to please take the time to monitor any symptoms your child may have and to get a COVID-19 test, should symptoms arise. Our in-house Hudson Headwaters Health Facility can provide rapid, 15-minute testing, should you want to get your child(ren) tested,” he said.
But he noted that anyone who had direct contact with anyone who tested positive would be contacted by Public Health.
Nine cases in a 24-hour period is not normal for Warren County. The last time that happened was on May 12, when 14 people tested positive in one day.
Public Health officials are trying to trace the source of the school infections. In addition to the six cases involving schools, three others tested positive. One person lives in the same household as another person who has the virus. The second person contracted the virus at a workplace outside the county where the virus has been spreading. Contact tracers are not sure where the third person caught the virus.
There are currently 25 people ill in the county, none of whom are hospitalized.
