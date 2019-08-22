{{featured_button_text}}

Students in half of the 30 districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area scored below average on the state’s standardized tests, with only nine districts meeting or exceeding the bar in both English and math, according to data released Thursday by the state Education Department.

The number of students in grades three through eight statewide who achieved a score of 3 or 4 on the English language arts exam, which demonstrates proficiency, increased from 45.2% in 2018 to 45.4%.

Students did better on the math exam, with the proficiency rate increasing from 44.5% last year to 46.7% this year.

Local districts that beat the state average in number of students achieving proficiency in both English and math are Bolton, Cambridge, Fort Ann, Greenwich, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs and Schuylerville.

In Queensbury, the percentage of students achieving proficiency on the math exam increased from 45% to 47%. For English, the percentage of students reaching proficiency dipped from 54% to 53%.

Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley said he saw some good numbers at specific grade levels.

“We’re pleased with the overall progress in both math and English language arts,” he said.

Seventy percent of third-graders passed the math exam. Huntley credited the change to a full-year effort to revamp the math curriculum. Those changes should continue to pay off, he said.

Also, 62% of eighth-graders passed the ELA exam.

Other grades held their own. Huntley said teachers have raised their expectations.

“They’re making things appropriately more rigorous for students, and students are responding very positively. They’re not becoming overwhelmed,” he said.

Huntley credited the increased use of technology for the improved scores. Students are using Chromebooks and can use them to do schoolwork while the teacher spends time with other students in small groups.

Kyle Gannon, assistant superintendent, said teachers, students and staff have worked hard to get to this point.

The districts that scored below the state average in both subjects were Abraham Wing, Argyle, Corinth, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Granville, Johnsburg, Long Lake, Minerva, Newcomb, North Warren, Ticonderoga, Warrensburg and Whitehall.

Some districts had split outcomes. The number of students passing the English exam beat the state average in Indian Lake, Putnam and Schroon Lake. The number passing the math exam was above the average in Hartford, Salem and South Glens Falls.

“During my tenure with the New York Education Department, I’m proud of the progress we have made in terms of reducing gaps in student achievement,” Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said in a news release.

State Test Scores

The following is the percentage of students in grades three through eight who were proficient on the state standardized tests in English language arts and math. To read the full report visit https://data.nysed.gov.

Distrct 2019 ELA 2018 ELA 2019 Math 2018 Math
Abraham Wing 32% 27% 40% 46%
Argyle 40% 47% 46% 42%
Bolton 77% 78% 75% 68%
Cambridge 46% 49% 55% 43%
Corinth 38% 37% 34% 31%
Fort Ann 58% 50% 53% 52%
Fort Edward 34% 29% 42% 48%
Glens Falls 39% 41% 44% 42%
Granville 37% 37% 31% 32%
Greenwich 53% 56% 49% 47%
Hadley-Luzerne 46% 41% 48% 44%
Hartford 29% 33% 57% 56%
Hudson Falls 31% 39% 37% 34%
Indian Lake 46% 42% 44% 38%
Johnsburg 43% 44% 46% 43%
Lake George 57% 62% 70% 67%
Long Lake 28% 36% 19% 10%
Minerva 29% 36% 20% 17%
Newcomb 44% 44% 50% 35%
North Warren 42% 46% 32% 34%
Putnam 67% 43% 33% 29%
Queensbury 53% 54% 59% 59%
Salem 40% 42% 50% 42%
Saratoga Springs 60% 58% 71% 66%
Schroon Lake 47% 48% 37% 30%
Schuylerville 49% 48% 57% 51%
South Glens Falls 39% 42% 50% 50%
Ticonderoga 33% 37% 34% 37%
Warrensburg 35% 33% 36% 27%
Whitehall 33% 33% 22% 21%

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George.

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

