Students in half of the 30 districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area scored below average on the state’s standardized tests, with only nine districts meeting or exceeding the bar in both English and math, according to data released Thursday by the state Education Department.
The number of students in grades three through eight statewide who achieved a score of 3 or 4 on the English language arts exam, which demonstrates proficiency, increased from 45.2% in 2018 to 45.4%.
Students did better on the math exam, with the proficiency rate increasing from 44.5% last year to 46.7% this year.
Local districts that beat the state average in number of students achieving proficiency in both English and math are Bolton, Cambridge, Fort Ann, Greenwich, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs and Schuylerville.
In Queensbury, the percentage of students achieving proficiency on the math exam increased from 45% to 47%. For English, the percentage of students reaching proficiency dipped from 54% to 53%.
Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley said he saw some good numbers at specific grade levels.
“We’re pleased with the overall progress in both math and English language arts,” he said.
Seventy percent of third-graders passed the math exam. Huntley credited the change to a full-year effort to revamp the math curriculum. Those changes should continue to pay off, he said.
Also, 62% of eighth-graders passed the ELA exam.
Other grades held their own. Huntley said teachers have raised their expectations.
“They’re making things appropriately more rigorous for students, and students are responding very positively. They’re not becoming overwhelmed,” he said.
Huntley credited the increased use of technology for the improved scores. Students are using Chromebooks and can use them to do schoolwork while the teacher spends time with other students in small groups.
Kyle Gannon, assistant superintendent, said teachers, students and staff have worked hard to get to this point.
The districts that scored below the state average in both subjects were Abraham Wing, Argyle, Corinth, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Granville, Johnsburg, Long Lake, Minerva, Newcomb, North Warren, Ticonderoga, Warrensburg and Whitehall.
Some districts had split outcomes. The number of students passing the English exam beat the state average in Indian Lake, Putnam and Schroon Lake. The number passing the math exam was above the average in Hartford, Salem and South Glens Falls.
“During my tenure with the New York Education Department, I’m proud of the progress we have made in terms of reducing gaps in student achievement,” Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said in a news release.
State Test Scores
|Distrct
|2019 ELA
|2018 ELA
|2019 Math
|2018 Math
|Abraham Wing
|32%
|27%
|40%
|46%
|Argyle
|40%
|47%
|46%
|42%
|Bolton
|77%
|78%
|75%
|68%
|Cambridge
|46%
|49%
|55%
|43%
|Corinth
|38%
|37%
|34%
|31%
|Fort Ann
|58%
|50%
|53%
|52%
|Fort Edward
|34%
|29%
|42%
|48%
|Glens Falls
|39%
|41%
|44%
|42%
|Granville
|37%
|37%
|31%
|32%
|Greenwich
|53%
|56%
|49%
|47%
|Hadley-Luzerne
|46%
|41%
|48%
|44%
|Hartford
|29%
|33%
|57%
|56%
|Hudson Falls
|31%
|39%
|37%
|34%
|Indian Lake
|46%
|42%
|44%
|38%
|Johnsburg
|43%
|44%
|46%
|43%
|Lake George
|57%
|62%
|70%
|67%
|Long Lake
|28%
|36%
|19%
|10%
|Minerva
|29%
|36%
|20%
|17%
|Newcomb
|44%
|44%
|50%
|35%
|North Warren
|42%
|46%
|32%
|34%
|Putnam
|67%
|43%
|33%
|29%
|Queensbury
|53%
|54%
|59%
|59%
|Salem
|40%
|42%
|50%
|42%
|Saratoga Springs
|60%
|58%
|71%
|66%
|Schroon Lake
|47%
|48%
|37%
|30%
|Schuylerville
|49%
|48%
|57%
|51%
|South Glens Falls
|39%
|42%
|50%
|50%
|Ticonderoga
|33%
|37%
|34%
|37%
|Warrensburg
|35%
|33%
|36%
|27%
|Whitehall
|33%
|33%
|22%
|21%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.