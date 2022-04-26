Nine hospitalized from COVID in Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported the highest number of county hospitalizations since early March.

There are currently nine people who are hospitalized in Warren County, which is the highest daily figure since March 9, Health Services said.

There is one county resident who is still critically ill from COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.2%, according to Health Services.

There have been 235 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to county data.

Recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that the COVID-19 community level for Warren County is "medium," which was changed from "low" last week, signaling a rise in COVID infections.

Warren County Health Services reported 53 new COVID cases in the county on Tuesday, 29 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said Tuesday that there are currently nine COVID patients in the hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.

Washington County

Washington County officials last updated their COVID data on Friday, when they reported 91 active COVID cases, with five people hospitalized.

Out of 136 administered tests in the county, 16 tested positive for COVID as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.9%.

Saratoga County

There are 326 active cases of COVID in Saratoga County, with 17 people currently hospitalized, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 9.9%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 112 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

The seven-day rolling positive rate for the region is 12%, according to state data.

Statewide, that rate is 7.1%. The seven-day rolling positivity rate, nationwide, is 5.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

