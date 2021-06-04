Next stop, Adams Street: Large-scale D&H model train brings friends together in Whitehall

“This is only a mediocre one. Some of the guys have got a lot better than this,” he said.

When he began working on his model railroad in the upstairs portion of his home, Lafayette had every intention to use Whitehall as his muse. But he soon found out that much more space would be needed to replicate the town and the railroad.

“I quickly realized that you would have to have a building the size of the (Whitehall) Armory to do that,” he said.

Lafayette has a collection consisting of roughly 58 engines. He doesn’t use them all on the model railway, but everything that you find scattered throughout the room has been worked on or replicated by Lafayette.

Having a model railway with model trains and engines is one thing, but Lafayette goes the extra mile to ensure that he can get as close to the real thing as he possibly can.

“I try to make stuff dirty, like I remember it. The engines always had oil on them and stuff,” he said.

Bill Frasier, a friend of Lafayette’s who worked on the railroad with him, retired before he did and built his own model railroad. Lafayette recalled talking to him about his desire to one day create one of his own.