Next stop, Adams Street: Large-scale D&H model train brings friends together in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Jim Lafayette was sitting on his front porch surrounded by friends retelling stories about the old days working on the railroad. Some had actual experience with the work, while others Lafayette described as “train enthusiasts.”
Lafayette is a retired Delaware & Hudson Railway conductor. He worked on the railroad for 37 years, and once he retired he transformed into an enthusiast like his friends.
Many came up to shake his hand recently and strike up a brief conversation about how he was doing.
One by one, they asked about his daily life, his health and their shared history and interest in locomotives. They said Lafayette is an inspiration and they hold him in the highest regard.
But a main topic of conversation was their shared interest in model trains and, more specifically, a large-scale model of a Delaware & Hudson model train running on a steam engine.
“This guy had an engine built that replicates one of our old steam engines,” Lafayette said. “The last steam engine in the area went away in 1953. He built one that is a perfect replica. It’s big enough that you can ride on it, but it’s not as big as a full-size train.”
The conversations were still going when Lafayette noticed a truck towing a trailer turning onto Adams Street in Whitehall on May 26.
“Here it comes,” he shouted to those in attendance.
The D&H model train with a working steam engine was housed inside the trailer being towed by a Chevrolet truck. One of Lafayette’s best friends, Don Buesing, and his partner for the project, Richard Cudd, backed the trailer into his driveway.
Adirondack Live Steamers
Buesing is a co-founder of Adirondack Live Steamers, a club located at a private location in Saratoga County. The purpose of the club is to bring together everyone who has an interest in large scale, ride-on model trains. Visits to the club are by invitation only, and you can find members representing the club at train shows in the surrounding areas during the colder months.
Lafayette led the parade from the front porch to the back of the trailer. Buesing and Cudd opened the doors to reveal the train.
They all took turns stepping inside of the trailer to get a better look.
The model train is roughly 14 feet long and weighs between 2,100 and 2,500 pounds, according to Cudd, the architect of the operation.
Cudd was the builder and engineer for the project, which first appeared in the brain of Buesing. Buesing said that his fascination with replica trains and engines started 35 years ago.
He had been collecting and purchasing castings at train clubs in states like Pennsylvania. He had been collecting those castings when he met Cudd, who offered to build his steam engine.
“(Cudd) is my dreamaker,” Buesing said.
And his dream became reality in a span of four years.
The model locomotive is decorated with the words “Delaware & Hudson” on the side and the number 315, which would have been the number of the next locomotive in line if Delaware & Hudson had decided to buy more of this style of train.
Buesing wanted to show his creation to his best friend Jim.
“He’s one of my best friends, and I wanted him to see it,” he said. “He was going to come down and watch this run on the railroad, but it will be another three to four weeks for that to happen, and I wanted him to see it.”
The train didn’t have the chance to run on the day. There was rain in the forecast, so Buesing and Cudd thought it would be better to leave the train inside of the trailer and give everyone the opportunity to get a close look at it.
Of course, the rain held off until later in the day and the sun was shining bright overhead.
“If I brought the stands it would be raining,” Buesing said with a chuckle.
Whitehall connections
Kip Grant, a friend of Lafayette’s and a member of the same model train group, said that this style of train would run through Whitehall everyday. They even would have been serviced in town.
“This locomotive traveled through Whitehall right up to the end,” he said.
Grant wasn’t able to be with Lafayette on the day to see the train, but he did have the opportunity to see it run, courtesy of Buesing.
He didn’t hold back when providing words of preview for potential spectators.
“It’s a miniature work of art,” Grant said.
Lafayette graduated from Whitehall High School on June 22, 1965. He went in for his first day of work on the railroad on July 12.
“So, less than two weeks out of high school I was on the railroad,” he said.
Not only did he get that opportunity straight out of school, but he was able to work alongside his father, Oscar “Pete” Lafayette. They worked together for 14 years before the Whitehall rail station closed in 1981.
Even though he was able to work with his father, that wasn’t a driving force in his decision to pursue the railroad.
“He didn’t want me on the railroad. For one thing, it was dangerous, and the other thing is he thought it was a dying business. He figured someday down the road it was going to go away,” Lafayette said. “You know, it changed a lot, but it didn’t go away.”
Lafayette was a conductor, and when the station closed in Whitehall in 1981 that didn’t end his career.
He made lifelong friends on the railroad.
Lafayette said someone would bring a boombox and play rock ‘n’ roll when they would travel from Saratoga Springs to Ticonderoga, and all the way back.
“We had a lot of fun working together,” he said. “A lot of long, hard nights but it was easier when you’ve got your buddies around you.”
Lots of hats
Lafayette wears a plethora of hats in Whitehall. He has been a part of the American Legion, he helps with Toys for Tots in the area and he was even the grand marshal for Whitehall’s Memorial Day parade this year.
But one thing that some may have never seen is his passion for model trains.
He made the transition from train conductor to model train enthusiast as soon as he retired.
“After I retired, I started building, I had no idea what to do. Some guys helped me and I’ve been doing it for a long time now,” he said.
Lafayette is specific with what stays with his model set. He prefers to have things that he has worked with in his past life. All aspects of the set are detailed. When you first walk in you can see what looks like Main Street in Whitehall, as well as a bridge with “Delaware & Hudson” written on it. But he stays humble when discussing his railroad.
“This is only a mediocre one. Some of the guys have got a lot better than this,” he said.
When he began working on his model railroad in the upstairs portion of his home, Lafayette had every intention to use Whitehall as his muse. But he soon found out that much more space would be needed to replicate the town and the railroad.
“I quickly realized that you would have to have a building the size of the (Whitehall) Armory to do that,” he said.
Lafayette has a collection consisting of roughly 58 engines. He doesn’t use them all on the model railway, but everything that you find scattered throughout the room has been worked on or replicated by Lafayette.
Having a model railway with model trains and engines is one thing, but Lafayette goes the extra mile to ensure that he can get as close to the real thing as he possibly can.
“I try to make stuff dirty, like I remember it. The engines always had oil on them and stuff,” he said.
Bill Frasier, a friend of Lafayette’s who worked on the railroad with him, retired before he did and built his own model railroad. Lafayette recalled talking to him about his desire to one day create one of his own.
“I talked to him about wanting to build one when I retired, because it takes a lot of time. You can’t do that and all of the other things you’re doing,” he said. “Then once I retired, maybe six or eight months later, he said, ‘You said you wanted to build one, let’s do it.’”