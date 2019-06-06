GLENS FALLS — With the city’s downtown core strong and redevelopment coming to South Street, city officials see Warren Street as the next frontier.
“What can happen going forward? What does this area want to be?” asked Jim Martin, an economic planner with The LA Group at a community meeting last week.
The city is studying redevelopment potential along Warren Street from Pruyn’s Island all the way to the city line. The area encompasses as far north as Dix Avenue and south to Oakland Avenue and the Feeder Canal Trail.
About one-fifth of the city’s population lives in this area. The residents are of a higher median age but are below the median household income for the area, according to Jeremy Monte, planner for the LA Group.
Consultant Ellen Pemrick said the area is diverse in terms of property use. About 27% of the area is made up of industrial uses, comprising about two-thirds of the industrial property in the city. That includes businesses such as Finch Paper and Ames Goldsmith.
Residential uses, including single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings, make up about 29% of the property in the area. Commercial uses make up about 16%.
“It’s a very important area to the city and I would argue it’s an important area to the region, given the jobs that are round here,” Martin said.
There are also cultural attractions in the area, such as the World Awareness Children’s Museum and the Hyde Collection, and other institutions such as Cool Insuring Arena and Abraham Wing School, according to Pemrick.
“There’s really a lot of assets in this area that can be built upon, capitalized upon. There are some older industrialized buildings that are in search of a reuse in today's environment,” she said.
Among the properties along that corridor that could be redeveloped are the former Native Textiles building at 211 Warren St., the former Glens Falls Armory building and concrete block houses along Fredella Avenue.
Dan Girard, who owns the building at 222 Maple St., said he would like more of these buildings reused.
He said his vision is “stop the emptiness, get it back to where it was working.”
Girard also lamented the loss of the Price Chopper on Cooper Street.
“Losing that leaves a void for a lot of people that didn’t have vehicle transportation that could walk to it,” he said.
He would like to see more development similar to what happened with Sonny Bonaccio’s and Peter Hoffmann’s properties, which attract residents and help build a critical mass to spur other development.
Resident Peter Accardi said he wanted to see more commercial and industrial development.
“They pay more taxes,” he said.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said it is going to take a partnership between developers and the city to make more commercial and industrial development happen. Commercial space in Glens Falls does not command as high a rent as could be charged in Albany or Saratoga. Tax breaks are needed as an incentive.
“These projects would not be coming to Glens Falls without municipal help,” he said.
“Who is going to come and resurrect these buildings if they are not going to get the square footage price they need or their bang for the buck?” he said.
First Ward Councilman Jim Campinell said the city should capitalize on its recreational assets. He would like to see development along the lines of Hovey Pond Park, with scenic and peaceful locations available near the bike path and the tennis courts.
“It would draw in a lot of visitors,” he said.
Campinell said he would like to see shops capitalize on foot traffic along the bike trail and, perhaps, creation of a separate bike lane along Warren Street.
The goal is to complete the plan by late August or early summer and make recommendations to the Common Council.
The next meeting is set for June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Abraham Wing School.
