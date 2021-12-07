Newspapers from 1941 used to remember Pearl Harbor attack

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school custodian George McKinney likes old, cool stuff.

That’s why he decided to keep some Boston Herald newspapers found in his uncle’s house in Queensbury. The newspapers were from the dates of Dec. 6-10, 1941, and detailed the attack on Pearl Harbor, which led to the United States’ involvement in World War II.

McKinney’s sister found the papers while she was cleaning out their uncle’s home and offered them to her brother. McKinney, whose uncle served in Germany during World War II, kept them in his basement, and when his custodian position took him to the high school, he offered them to the school, which is known for its love of World War II history.

“They’re old and cool and I like old, cool stuff,” said McKinney, who was at a ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The newspapers, now yellowed, were matted and framed and on display during in a virtual assembly to students Tuesday. A small group of students assembled in the auditorium while the rest watched virtually from their classrooms. The event was also livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the donation of the papers gives high school students some perspective on the challenges they are facing today. He noted that teenagers now get their current events through television or their smartphones. That was not the case in 1941.

“The news world centered around the newspaper,” Stec said, “and the newspapers captured the moment.”

He applauded McKinney’s family for saving the papers and donating them to the school.

“We’re all used to saying to veterans, and especially to our Greatest Generation, we thank them for their service and their sacrifice, and that’s certainly true,” Stec said. “But I also think now we need to add a third thing when we start talking to veterans and in particular the Greatest Generation. Not only should we thank them for their service and their sacrifice, but for their example.”

Superintendent Dan Ward, whose father was an Air Force veteran, said he has visited the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.

“That memorial is a resting place of exactly 1,102 sailors and Marines that died on this very day 80 years ago,” Ward said.

Ward said he is grateful for their sacrifice.

“A lot of us have many freedoms that are based upon the service and sacrifice of others whom we have never met,” Ward said.

World War II is a lesson in grit and resiliency during the country’s darkest hour, said Principal Jim Bennefield.

“At the time of the bombing, our country was already in the middle of a great economic crisis, the greatest in our history, the Great Depression. And just as our economy and country were starting to recover, Pearl Harbor happened, during which most of our naval fleet was destroyed,” Bennefield said. “Think about that for a moment. In an already dark time, an even bigger tragedy occurred.”

Although in shock, Americans didn’t give up. Instead, they dug deep, he said.

“It would be the youth of our country that would make up the backbone of our military and workforce that would lift our country out of this dark time,” he said, “young men and women who are the same age as many of our students here at the high school.”

One of those students was Randolph Holmes, who died on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. Holmes, 17, left high school early to join the Navy.

Retired Hudson Falls history teacher and author Matthew Rozell told students about Holmes during the event Tuesday.

When he still taught at the school, Rozell started an oral history project in which he invited World War II veterans into his classroom and recorded their stories. He has now turned those stories into a series of books called “The Things Our Fathers Saw.”

On Dec. 7 in his last year of teaching, Rozell took his seniors to visit Holmes’ grave in Moss Street Cemetery. They left pebbles on top of his headstone.

“How many of you knew watching in the classroom that we had a hometown boy that was one of the first boys killed in World War II, Pearl Harbor?” Rozell said. “How many of you knew that he was there? I sure didn’t when I was in high school.”

Rozell said after the ceremony he was headed to Moss Street Cemetery to visit Holmes' grave.

