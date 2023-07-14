According to a Red Cross press release: Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after an early morning fire on Clemons Lane in Putnam Station, Washington County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Northeastern New York. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.