Newly formed local history book club to meet

FORT EDWARD — A newly formed local history book club will meet at noon Friday at the Washington County Historical Society headquarters, Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway.

New members are welcome.

Historical society membership is not a requirement.

Meetings will be held on the second Friday of the month.

December’s discussion will focus on the book “The Northern Inland Passage, An Interpretive Guide to the Champlain Canal Region.”

The book is available for purchase at the society’s bookshop. Bring a lunch; beverage and cookies will be provided.

Future topic selections will include books about the larger Adirondack area as well as some works by local authors.

For additional information, email Connie Harris Farrington at connieandlee@roadrunner.com.

