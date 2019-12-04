FORT EDWARD — The clerk to the town supervisor, who was newly appointed to the Town Board earlier this week, will serve at least one year until next November's elections.
Peter Ives, a Democrat, takes the seat of Republican Neal Orsini, who resigned on Saturday.
A longtime Fort Edward Town Board member abruptly resigned his seat.
Town Supervisor Terry Middleton appointed his clerk to Orsini's spot at a special Town Board meeting on Monday.
Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney said in an email that Ives will no longer serve as the bookkeeper or clerk to the supervisor as of Jan. 1.
Middleton, a Democrat, was not re-elected this November, and Republican Lester Losaw will take over the supervisor position.
You have free articles remaining.
In an undated letter to Middleton, Orsini, who was also the deputy supervisor, tendered his resignation from the Town Board.
"When we ran for office two years ago, we ran on a bipartisan plan to finish the repurposing of the dewatering site into a functioning industrial site, keep taxes stable, and serve the community," Orsini wrote. "Two years later, with the announcement of WL Plastics locating here, I think we achieved our aim. With the election results being what they are, I feel that we should leave office as we entered it, as a bipartisan team."
Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton says he put the community before his "personal gain" while arranging for a plastics company to take up residence at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
In a statement read before the Town Board last month, Middleton had said he put the community before his own benefit by not announcing, before Election Day, that a Texas-based plastic pipe company was looking to open a plant at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
Orsini, as president of the nonprofit Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., has said the group plans to use revenues from any sales to pay off property taxes, and for insurance, maintenance and promotion of the site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.