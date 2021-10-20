Newell Way dedicated in honor of Glens Falls' late attorney

GLENS FALLS — Ronald Newell loved Crandall Park.

He would often pick up sticks and other debris scattered about during his strolls through the sprawling green space, which typically began at a small walkway along Horicon Avenue that led directly into the park not far from his house.

“He took a lot of pride in Crandall Park. He would always pick up trash in the park. One time someone asked him, ‘Do you work for the city?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I do,’” said his daughter Rebecca Newell-Butters, the owner of Morgan and Co.

Newell spent nearly 40 years as the city’s attorney, working across multiple administrations to help advance the city where he was raised and loved.

His tenure began in the 1980s under then-Mayor Frank O’Keefe, not long after Newell returned to the city to establish his own practice after graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

“He could have gone anywhere, but he was a Hometown USA boy and came back here and he served Glens Falls for probably more than half his life as city attorney,” his daughter said.

Newell died suddenly in January at the age of 77.

Not long after his death, Newell-Butters said she began brainstorming ideas to ensure her father’s legacy would never be forgotten. That’s when she remembered the trail he would so often frequent.

So, the Newell family began the process of reaching out to city officials have the unnamed trail, recently refurbished by the city, named in honor of the late attorney.

Newell Way was officially dedicated during a brief ceremony Tuesday morning.

“I wanted people to walk up and down Newell Way and think what a great guy he was,” Newell-Butters said. “Everyone knew him. He would help anyone out.”

Mayor Dan Hall said dedicating the walkway was a “no-brainer.”

“We thought it was a no-brainer to name it after him because he walked the path a lot and he helped pick up things along the path,” he said. “We thought that would be a good way to honor him.”

Hall said Newell’s service to the city extended well beyond his decades as attorney, pointing to his efforts to preserve and restore the William McEchron house, now the home to Morgan and Co.

Newell also had a law office along Maple Street across from City Park and was heavily involved in a number of local organizations, including the Chapman Museum.

He was a trusted confidant who was always willing to provide insights whenever asked, Hall said.

“He was a very integral part of my administration and (former mayor) Jack Diamond’s,” Hall said. “I used him as a confidant and would always run things by him and he would give us his opinions.”

Newell-Butters said her father’s love for Glens Falls ran deep.

Renaming the trail in honor of her father is the perfect tribute, she said.

“It’s kind of nice to commemorate my dad that way,” she said. “So many kids have walked down that path, whether it’s running, going to the balloon festival or going to the park to catch frogs. I like that it’s called Newell Way because my dad will always be part of the community that way.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

