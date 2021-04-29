New zip line designed for novice adventure-seekers

BOLTON — Adirondack Extreme has come up with a new zip line attraction for people who may not be as extreme, but still want to have a good time.
The Low Rider Zip Tour is an introductory zip line course that debuted on April 17. The course has lines that are 75 to 550 feet in length and range from heights of 10 to 30 feet off the ground.
“It’s for that person that comes to our park and doesn’t want the adrenaline rush of the courses we have in our trees or obstacle courses and just wants to zip line and have a fun and easy time,” said owner Jamie Johnson.
Johnson said he has been trying to figure out how to add a zip line course at the 100-acre Bolton facility, which features eight various ropes and obstacles courses in the trees.
“I didn’t want to spread out the attraction that much, so I figured why not do it over Alder Brook, which is a great brook that goes throughout our entire property, and make the zip lines lower to the ground so you’re just zipping right over the water,” he said.
The tour includes 12 zip lines and nine walking bridges and people can do it twice.
Johnson said it took about a week to map out the course and about a month and a half to construct.
Manager Jaime DeLong, who took a Post-Star reporter on a tour, said that it offers picturesque views.
DeLong said it is a great course for people who may not feel comfortable doing one of the other eight adventure courses, which feature 22 zip lines and obstacles that range in height from 15 to 65 feet. A member of the family can do the Low Rider Zip Tour while they are waiting for the rest of their party.
Johnson said the course already has gotten some use. There were some college students trying it out on a recent weekend and really enjoyed it, he said.
Guests are required to watch a 20-minute training video and then go on a practice course before heading to the main course.
Children age 9 and older who meet the reach requirement can participate.
Delong said the Low Rider Zip Tour can be purchased as a stand-alone tour for $48 or be an add-on for another $10 if people are purchasing one of the main packages for the eight other adventure courses
The course opened for its 15th anniversary season on April 10.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.