New zip line designed for novice adventure-seekers

BOLTON — Adirondack Extreme has come up with a new zip line attraction for people who may not be as extreme, but still want to have a good time.

The Low Rider Zip Tour is an introductory zip line course that debuted on April 17. The course has lines that are 75 to 550 feet in length and range from heights of 10 to 30 feet off the ground.

“It’s for that person that comes to our park and doesn’t want the adrenaline rush of the courses we have in our trees or obstacle courses and just wants to zip line and have a fun and easy time,” said owner Jamie Johnson.

Johnson said he has been trying to figure out how to add a zip line course at the 100-acre Bolton facility, which features eight various ropes and obstacles courses in the trees.

“I didn’t want to spread out the attraction that much, so I figured why not do it over Alder Brook, which is a great brook that goes throughout our entire property, and make the zip lines lower to the ground so you’re just zipping right over the water,” he said.

The tour includes 12 zip lines and nine walking bridges and people can do it twice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said it took about a week to map out the course and about a month and a half to construct.