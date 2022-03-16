New York's spring burn ban has begun

The New York state annual springtime burn ban on residential brush burning is in effect as of March 16 and will end May 14.

Statements from Warren and Washington County officials reminding residents of the burn ban were released on Wednesday.

The ban is put into place each year to lessen the risk of wildfires and has decreased forest fires by 40% annually since it was implemented in 2009, officials said.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett said it is more common to lose control of a fire this time of year and explained the reasoning behind the spring ban.

“With lower humidity levels, higher wind conditions and dry fuel load from the fall and winter, fire can spread rapidly and endanger people, structures, and the responding firefighters. Please help to keep our communities safe by adhering to the requirements of the New York state burn ban,” Bartlett said in the release.

The New York state regulation bans “open fires” and burning in barrels. An “open fire” is any outdoor fire that emits smoke directly into the air.

Burning is prohibited in towns with more than 20,000 residents, as well as all villages and cities.

Exceptions to the statewide ban include outdoor cooking devices, when used to cook food; small cooking or camp fires using untreated wood or charcoal; and small fires used to dispose of a flag or religious item or for a religious ceremony, where permitted.

