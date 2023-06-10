LAKE GEORGE — Freedom Boat Club, in Dunham’s Bay on Lake George, is the site of New York’s first electric boat charger.

Dave Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, delivered a speech from Gov. Kathy Hochul at a ribbon-cutting event on Friday at the boat club.

“With abundant lakes and tremendous natural resources here in our state, boating is very popular, but it comes with long-term environmental challenges from fossil fuel emissions and worsening climate change,” Wick said on behalf of Governor Hochul. “However, with the advent of vastly improved battery technology and fast charging, this industry is poised to make great strides in clean and safe electrified boating.”

The club showcased three electric boats built by electric boat manufacturing company Ingenity Electric — a pontoon, a speedboat outfitted with a wakeboarding tower, and a classic Hacker-Craft built in partnership with Hacker Boat Company.

Matt O’Hara, owner of Freedom Boat Club and Queen Boat Co., said chargers are a great start to incentivize electric boats on Lake George.

O’Hara said he’s heard boat owners interested in owning electric boats, but there being a lack of chargers in the area. He said marinas have said the same about getting chargers, as there’s a lack of electric boats and no reason to invest in the chargers. By installing the charger at the club, O’Hara hopes to break the boating proverbial catch-22.

Aqua superPower, the developers of the charging stations, installed the charger at the boat club for free with a 20-year contract to split electric fuel profits. Like gas fuel costs, the cost of the electricity will be passed onto the consumer along with a markup for profit. The marina the charger is located at and Aqua superPower will split the profit from the electricity markup.

“Eventually we want to be more electric boats in our boat club, so having (the charger) allows for something like that,” O’Hara said. “We agree (with Aqua superPower) that these types of boats, people on Lake George are going to like them.”

Scott Canning, Aqua superPower’s vice president of business development in North America, said Lake George was specifically chosen for a few reasons including the area’s history of boating, the size of the lake and the money in the area’s boating market.

“It made sense to come here,” Canning said. “It’s a big lake, but you’re never going to be five miles out to sea. With strategically placed chargers, you can serve the whole lake.”

One of the largest selling points of the electric vehicle is lessening fuel costs compared to rising gas prices. A full tank on a gas-powered boat could cost hundreds of dollars, while a full battery costs around $30, depending on the size of the battery.

While the chargers are marketed as fast-charging, a full charge will take over an hour. The charger at Freedom Boat Club delivers 75kw an hour, and most batteries hold around 150kw.

Canning said the chargers are safer than most power cables used to charge batteries and other amenities on gas boats, as they’re considered “smart chargers.” The cables will only provide power to the battery when fully attached, and there is no risk of electrocution if dropped into the water.

However, the upfront cost of an electric boat is still steep. The pontoon showcased on Lake George markets for $350,000 and the Hacker-Craft runs over $500,000.

More information about Aqua superPower and electric boating chargers can be found at www.aqua-superpower.com/.