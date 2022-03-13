New York's COVID positivity percentage under 1.5% for five days

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the seven-day average statewide COVID positivity rate has been under 1.5% for five consecutive days.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 1.4% on Sunday.

Despite the recent decrease in cases, Hochul continues to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

"The weather is warmer, and the days are longer, but now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against this virus," Hochul said in news release Sunday.

Of the 115,749 test results reported, the state identified 1,770 positive COVID cases.

The report states, 134 residents were newly admitted to the hospital and only 12 deaths were recorded.

Hospitalizations have decreased, making the total number of New Yorkers in the hospital 1,052.

Warren County

Warren County does not report daily COVID data on Sundays. State vaccination data indicated on Sunday that 51,443 Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,284 have received the complete vaccine series, out of the county's 64,265 residents.

Washington County

According to state data, six new COVID cases were recorded in Washington County out of the 201 tests administered on Saturday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county was down to 3.2%.

