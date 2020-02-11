New Yorkers reminded about need for REAL IDs starting in October

Do yourself a favor and apply for a REAL ID sooner rather than later, because if you wait until later this spring or summer you’re more likely to be caught up in the rush to get a REAL ID that could result in long wait times at the DMV, TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart Johnson said.

The upgraded REAL IDs will be required starting this October (there are no extra fees for those)

The enhanced driver’s license, which cost $30 in addition to the regular transaction fees for a driver’s license, are good to board a plane and enter the U.S. by land or sea to cross into the U.S. coming from Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean.

New York residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or they can opt to keep their older standard driver’s license. However, a standard credential without the star or flag will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.

For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, enhanced license or identification card in New York, and to determine which form of ID is right for you, visit the New York Department of Motor Vehicles website.

