New Yorkers reminded about need for REAL IDs starting in October

Federal, state and local officials gathered recently at the Greater Rochester International Airport to remind New York residents that if they want to board an airplane for a domestic flight starting in October, they will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.
If you don’t have that, you will need another form of approved identification, such as an enhanced driver’s license or a passport, to board their domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base.
The REAL ID-compliant driver’s license and identification card have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards. The enhanced driver’s license has a U.S. flag on it.
The upgraded REAL IDs will be required for domestic flights starting Oct. 1. Transportation Security Administration officers who staff the ticket document checking station at airports will not allow travelers into the checkpoint without a REAL ID-compliant license or another form of acceptable ID starting in October, because of a federal law that mandates that a REAL ID is needed for federal purposes.
REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards across the country, said TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart Johnson. From our perspective at TSA, REAL ID gives us another important tool in our security tool box. It improves the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents and most importantly prevents and deters terrorists ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.
Do yourself a favor and apply for a REAL ID sooner rather than later, because if you wait until later this spring or summer you’re more likely to be caught up in the rush to get a REAL ID that could result in long wait times at the DMV, TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart Johnson said.
The enhanced driver’s license, which cost $30 in addition to the regular transaction fees for a driver’s license, are good to board a plane and enter the U.S. by land or sea to cross into the U.S. coming from Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean.
New York residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or they can opt to keep their older standard driver’s license. However, a standard credential without the star or flag will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.
For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, enhanced license or identification card in New York, and to determine which form of ID is right for you, visit the New York Department of Motor Vehicles website.