New York to scale back mass vaccination efforts

New York will begin scaling back its mass vaccination sites beginning next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

The news comes just days after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions after reaching its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccines to 70% of adults in the state.

“Our network of mass vaccination sites administered the biggest throughput of vaccinations in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we hit the milestones we needed to hit to get back to life as we know it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The state will now focus its efforts on vaccinating individuals in communities with low vaccination rates, Cuomo said.

On Monday, the state will close its mass vaccination sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College in New York City.

It’s unclear when the vaccine site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will close.

Locally, vaccination efforts continue to progress.

Warren County, on Friday, announced 60% of residents have been fully inoculated against the virus, the equivalent to 38,688 residents.