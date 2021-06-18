New York to scale back mass vaccination efforts

New York will begin scaling back its mass vaccination sites beginning next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.
The news comes just days after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions after reaching its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccines to 70% of adults in the state.
“Our network of mass vaccination sites administered the biggest throughput of vaccinations in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we hit the milestones we needed to hit to get back to life as we know it,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The state will now focus its efforts on vaccinating individuals in communities with low vaccination rates, Cuomo said.
On Monday, the state will close its mass vaccination sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College in New York City.
It’s unclear when the vaccine site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will close.
Locally, vaccination efforts continue to progress.
Warren County, on Friday, announced 60% of residents have been fully inoculated against the virus, the equivalent to 38,688 residents.
In Washington County, 29,491 residents, or 52%, have been fully protected against COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
The county is continuing to host pop-up vaccination clinics in an effort to vaccinate as many as possible. The next clinic will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Historic Salem Courthouse and Community Center on East Broadway in Salem.
Saratoga County, meanwhile, has seen 42%, or 135,147, of its residents fully protected as of Friday morning, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 3,509 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Two people recovered, for a total of 3,437 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of four people are still sick, including one person who is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: No new cases, for a total of 2,815 confirmed cases. Four people recovered, for a total of 2,771 confirmed recoveries. Six people were still ill, including one person who was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County did not report its numbers due to the Juneteenth holiday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three COVID-19-related hospitalizations. One person remains in the intensive care unit and one person is out of isolation.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 12 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.4%, which increased the weekly average to 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which kept the weekly average at 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which kept the weekly average at 0.6%
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.1%.
- Statewide, 370 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.34%. A total of 548 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and nine people died.
