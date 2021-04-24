New York to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Saturday, announced the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be made available to New Yorkers effective immediately, after federal health officials determined the shot was safe.
The announcement comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they had completed a review of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots associated with the single-dose shot.
A panel of health experts determined the vaccine to be safe and that its benefits outweigh any known risks.
"World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately,” Cuomo said in a statement.
He added: “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all."
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven to be a popular option for some residents because it requires just one dose and has a shorter waiting period to become fully effective.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is effective after four weeks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses and a waiting period of five and six weeks, respectively.
Local vaccines
Warren County Health Services is working to arrange vaccination opportunities for high school students throughout the county since it’s expecting to receive a shipment of Pfizer shots in the coming days.
Vaccine consent forms and information on the Pfizer vaccine are being sent to schools for distribution to students.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 3,308 confirmed cases. The county reported 11 additional recoveries, for a total of 3,158 confirmed recoveries. A total of 113 people are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported its data from Friday: 12 new cases, for a total of 2,591 confirmed cases. The county also reported 19 recoveries, for a total of 2,477 confirmed recoveries. A total of 76 people were ill and three people were hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 135 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Essex County reported no new cases on Friday, which kept the weekly average at 0.9%.
- Statewide, 4,164 tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 1.79%. A total of 3,294 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 40 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.