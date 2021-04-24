New York to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

"World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately,” Cuomo said in a statement.

He added: “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven to be a popular option for some residents because it requires just one dose and has a shorter waiting period to become fully effective.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is effective after four weeks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses and a waiting period of five and six weeks, respectively.