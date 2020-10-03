New York tests record number, downstate hot spots still a concern

More than 11 million people in New York have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic took root in the state in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The state also reported a record number of tests performed in a 24-hour period, at 134,267. A total of 1,731 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, an infection rate of 1.29%.

The state is still dealing with an uptick in cases associated with 20 ZIP codes in New York City and Mid-Hudson Valley region of the state.

A total of 8,676 tests were performed in those areas on Friday, yielding 450 positives. That’s an infection rate of 5.2%.

The remainder of the state outside of those ZIP codes had an infection rate of 1.01%.

“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Warren County reported one additional case on Saturday and three new recoveries.