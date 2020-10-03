New York tests record number, downstate hot spots still a concern

More than 11 million people in New York have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic took root in the state in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.
The state also reported a record number of tests performed in a 24-hour period, at 134,267. A total of 1,731 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, an infection rate of 1.29%.
The state is still dealing with an uptick in cases associated with 20 ZIP codes in New York City and Mid-Hudson Valley region of the state.
A total of 8,676 tests were performed in those areas on Friday, yielding 450 positives. That’s an infection rate of 5.2%.
The remainder of the state outside of those ZIP codes had an infection rate of 1.01%.
“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Warren County reported one additional case on Saturday and three new recoveries.
The new case involves a person who had been in a Queensbury Union Free School District building sometime this week.
Because of additional COVID-19 cases, all Queensbury schools will expand to remote learning through at least the Columbus Day weekend, officials announced Saturday morning.
The school district on Saturday announced it would be moving all K-12 classes online until Oct. 13, citing concerns over a number of positive COVID cases and a growing number of people in quarantine.
There are still 23 people who are mildly sick with the virus. The county reported no hospitalizations.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported one new case for a total of 363 confirmed cases. Three people have recovered, but 23 are still mildly sick. No one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases for a total of 290 confirmed cases. The county reported one additional recovery. Fourteen people are still sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends. There were 1,085 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Friday.
- Essex County reported 208 confirmed cases on Friday.
- Statewide, 134,267 people were tested for the virus on Friday, the most in a 24-hour period. A total of 1,731 people tested positive, an infection rate of 1.29%. There are 647 people hospitalized statewide, and six people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
