New York surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases as numbers continue to surge locally

The milestone comes as the state is in the early stages of distributing several vaccines to hospital workers and other health-care professionals, with the goal of making inoculations more widely available later this month.

“The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed,” Cuomo said in a statement. “As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part.”