New York surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases as numbers continue to surge locally

New York surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, marking a grim milestone, as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb locally.
The state reported an additional 15,074 cases Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,005,785 since March, according to numbers released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Saturday.
A total of 7,814 patients were hospitalized and 1,321 New Yorkers were in an intensive care unit.
The milestone comes as the state is in the early stages of distributing several vaccines to hospital workers and other health-care professionals, with the goal of making inoculations more widely available later this month.
Until then, Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant against the virus, which has killed more than 30,000 New Yorkers to date.
“The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed,” Cuomo said in a statement. “As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part.”
Locally, cases continued to surge on Saturday.
Hudson Falls Central School District announced in-person classes would be suspended until at least Jan. 19 due to the high number of faculty members under mandatory quarantine. Students will attend classes virtually, and athletics will also be paused for at least two weeks.
“This unfortunate disruption to learning is due to a large number of faculty and staff quarantined because of the latest COVID-19 cases in the school and the community,” Jon Hunter, the district’s interim superintendent said in a statement posted to the district’s website. “Staying remote allows us to start 2021 by both supporting students and keeping our community safe.”
Principals from each building are expected to release more details before Monday, but students in grades 1-5 are expected to sign into their Google classrooms when classes resume Monday. Those in grades 6-12 should also sign into Google classroom for synchronous learning.
The district will continue to provide meals for students Monday through Friday at the Franklin Street side of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Washington County, meanwhile, reported 35 additional cases between Friday and Saturday, bringing to total of confirmed cases to 889 since March. The county also reported 21 additional recoveries.
Warren County cases
Warren County Health Services reported an additional 35 cases and 34 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 328. Eleven people remained hospitalized, all with moderate illness.
Health Services did not provide a breakdown for the new infections, but said most pertain to individuals not taking proper safety precautions when it comes to small gatherings, and when in public and the workplace.
The county has reported 281 new cases since Dec. 26, along with two deaths. There were 185 recoveries in that same period.
A total of 1,061 county residents from 487 different addresses are under mandatory quarantine.
Exposure advisories
Warren County Health Services also announced two low-risk exposure advisories on Saturday.
Anyone that was at the Dunkin’ on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
An advisory was also issued for the Verizon store in Glens Falls located on Broad Street. Anyone who frequented the store at any time from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 is asked to monitor for symptoms.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 35 new cases, for a total of 1,222 confirmed cases since March. There are currently 328 people in the county sick with coronavirus, including 11 who are hospitalized with moderate illness. The remaining 317 cases are all said to be suffering from mild illness, according to Warren County Health Services.
- Washington County reported 34 new cases between Friday and Saturday, for a total of 889 confirmed cases. Seven people are hospitalized. The county also reported 21 additional recoveries, for a total of 677 confirmed recoveries since the outbreak began.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends. Neither county reported publicly on Friday due to the holiday, but Saratoga County reported 264 new cases to the state.
- Essex County reported 11 new coronavirus cases to the state on Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 30 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday, including three patients in the intensive care unit. Eight others were no longer in isolation.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available
- The Capital Region reported 983 new cases, a positive test rate of 9.5% and a seven-day average of 9.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.5% and a weekly average of 6.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.5% and a weekly average of 5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 12.7% and a weekly average of 10.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.2% and a weekly average of 5.8%.
- Statewide, 15,074 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 7.45%.
- There were 7,814 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 128 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.