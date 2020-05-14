New York sues Trump administration over EPA rollbacks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Trump administration is facing another legal challenge from New York State.

Attorney General Letitia James, as she often does, is taking the administration to court, this time over its temporary rollback of environmental regulations.

As part of a coalition of nine attorney generals, she is accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of using the COVID-19 pandemic to illegally relax clean air and water rules.

“The Trump Administration can not give industries the green light to ignore critical environmental and public health laws, especially during a public health crisis,” James said in a statement Wednesday. “The EPA’s non-enforcement policy puts our already damaged public health in danger by freely allowing pollution from big corporations."

James filed the federal court lawsuit after weeks of pressure from elected officials, including Rep. Brian M. Higgins of Buffalo, as well as environmental and community groups across the state.

"Attorney General James has shown that New Yorkers will not stand for the Trump administration’s callous disregard for the health and dignity of our communities," Emily Terrana, an organizer for the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, said Wednesday in a prepared statement.