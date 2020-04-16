You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New York staying closed until at least May 15
0 comments
alert featured

New York staying closed until at least May 15

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Cuomo news conference

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his daily COVID-19 update in the Red Room of the Capital on Wednesday. He announced that the state closures are now extended to May 15.

 Darren McGee, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office

Schools, businesses and everything else will stay closed until May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday's press conference.

That’s two weeks longer than his previous announcement.

“NY Pause has worked The closedown has worked,” he said.

He noted that the coronavirus infection rate has slowed down, with each infected person infecting 0.9 people, on average.

“I’d like to see that infection rate go down even more” before beginning to reopen the state, he said.

Wuhan in China reopened when the infection rate was 0.3, he said. But he did not say that he will wait until the New York rate hits that benchmark. He said he'll keep watching it.

“We will see what the infection rate is…then the experts will tell us the best course of conduct, based on that data,” he said.

Another effort will start at 8 p.m. Friday requiring all people in New York to wear a face covering in public areas where the minimum 6 feet social distancing cannot be achieved.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News