New York staying closed until at least May 15

Schools, businesses and everything else will stay closed until May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday's press conference.

That’s two weeks longer than his previous announcement.

“NY Pause has worked The closedown has worked,” he said.

He noted that the coronavirus infection rate has slowed down, with each infected person infecting 0.9 people, on average.

“I’d like to see that infection rate go down even more” before beginning to reopen the state, he said.

Wuhan in China reopened when the infection rate was 0.3, he said. But he did not say that he will wait until the New York rate hits that benchmark. He said he'll keep watching it.

“We will see what the infection rate is…then the experts will tell us the best course of conduct, based on that data,” he said.

Another effort will start at 8 p.m. Friday requiring all people in New York to wear a face covering in public areas where the minimum 6 feet social distancing cannot be achieved.

