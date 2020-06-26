New York state's COVID situation best among big states

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many big states are slowing their reopening after a surge of coronavirus cases, New York state is still in control, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

About 1.1% of people tested in the last week in New York state have tested positive. That’s the lowest seven-day average in the country for a big state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now New York state will send help to other states that are seeing surges. Florida and Texas have seen particularly high surges this week, with intensive care units in some Texas counties reporting they are 97% full.

“As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help,” Cuomo said in a news release. “In our hour of need, we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

Also on Friday:

Warren County reported no additional cases, and one more recovery, for a total of 238 recoveries. One person is still mildly ill and no one is hospitalized.

Washington County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 215 confirmed cases. Three people are still ill, but no one is hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported two more people had tested positive, for a total of 541 confirmed cases. However, there were 12 recoveries, for a total of 511 recoveries and only 14 people still ill. One person is hospitalized.

Essex County reported no new cases and one more recovery, for a total of 54 recoveries. One person is still ill. No one is hospitalized.

The Capital Region reported a total of 24 new cases, primary from Albany and Rensselaer counties, a slight decrease from the previous day. Statewide, 805 people tested positive on Thursday.

Both Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals continued to report that they have no coronavirus patients.

Statewide, there were 951 people hospitalized Thursday with coronavirus, and 14 died.

