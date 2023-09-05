Warren County is tied for fourth oldest county in the New York State, and has an average age in the top fifth of counties nationally. The median age is 47.5 among a population of 65,737 people, according to Warren County Geographic Information Systems data. Only Columbia County is older in the Capital Region.

GIS Administrator Sara Frankenfeld of the County’s Planning Department wrote an analysis of the county’s age and population based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Warren County has 6.4% more seniors and 4.3% fewer children compared with the national average. Between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, the County now has a higher percentage of seniors than children, according to the GIS report.

In the past 20 years, school enrollment in every district across the county decreased due to the decline of young people, Frankenfeld said.

The population and aging statistics are even more staggering in the North Country rural towns of Lake Luzerne, Chester, Hague, Thurman, Johnsburg, Horicon and Bolton.

The population of these towns have all decreased by 8% over the past decade.

Bolton also has three times as many seniors than it does children, with over 30% of the population aged 65+ and only 10% under age 18, according to the report. In Hague, Horicon and Lake George, fewer than 15% of the population are children.

As previously reported, Warren County’s aging and population problem has had a harmful impact on the housing supply, especially for “up county” towns such as Chester.

[Read about Chester’s housing issues here.]Gaining just 30 people over the last decade, Warren County fell in the middle of average population change compared to the other seven Capital Region counties, Frankenfeld said.

Queensbury, the largest town in the county, was the exception with a 5% population increase of 1,268 people. Glens Falls hovered just lower than 1%, according to the census.

The Cornell Program on Applied Demographics projected Warren County will continue to dip in population by incremental amounts over the next two censuses. The program projected a 3% decline between 2020 and 2030 and a 2% decline from 2030 to 2040.