New York State Police announce new commander

New York State Police has announced a new commander of Troop G, which serves Warren, Washington, Saratoga and seven other counties.

NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen has appointed Major Richard O'Brien as the 37th commander of the troop.

O'Brien was previously in Planning and Research at Division Headquarters, according to a news release.

He entered the New York State Police Academy in 1991, and after graduation, served as a uniformed trooper in Troop B in Malone for seven years. O'Brien was then promoted to the rank of investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

O'Brien, who grew up in Plattsburgh, had previously worked in Troop G, and moved up through the ranks of lieutenant and captain before he left the troop to join the planning and research division.

“I am extremely grateful to return to Troop G, and look forward to leading the highly committed, dedicated, and professional sworn and civilian personnel who are assigned to this troop. I am eager to continue the tradition of excellence the public has come to expect from us, and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of the 10 counties that encompass Troop G," O'Brien said in a news release.

O’Brien began his new position on March 17. He replaced Major R. Christopher West, who left the position to become assistant deputy superintendent and chief of staff.

Troop G has 24 different stations throughout 10 counties, which includes Albany, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Washington and Warren.

