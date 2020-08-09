New York State has lowest-ever number of people testing positive for COVID

Coronavirus cases elsewhere are going up, but New York State hit its lowest-ever percent of people testing positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.
Of those tested, only 0.79% tested positive Saturday.
“We are normally about 1 percent, a little below or a little over, but 0.7 percent is the lowest rate since we started,” he said. “Congratulations, New Yorkers. Incredible. Really an incredible achievement by New Yorkers.”
He urged the public to “protect the progress” by wearing masks and social distancing.
On schools, he said he’s gotten pushback from some administrators on whether they must hold meetings with parents about the reopening plans.
“The point I made about the consultation with teachers and parents was not just a helpful hint,” he said. “That is required.”
It’s not clear whether he thinks those meetings could lead school districts to change their plans, but he said several districts have already amended their plans.
He also suggested that many teachers and students may be unwilling to attend in person with their district’s current plan.
“And you're not going to get them back just because the school district says this is what we're going to do. I'm telling you that. I talk to the parents and I talk to the teachers. They have real issues, and real concerns, and there has to be a dialogue, and there has to be a discussion. These plans were not sent down from the heavens,” he said.
“I don't get what people or school districts could be confused by. If the teachers do not agree to come back, it is extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to operate school. If the parents don't agree to send their children back to school, I don't know how you have school without students.”
He briefly discussed President Donald Trump’s executive order for a $400 unemployment supplement, of which each state would pay $100. The order is not legal, he said, and he added that states can’t afford it.
“The concept of saying to states, ‘You pay 25 percent of the unemployment insurance,’ is just laughable. The whole issue here was getting states funding, state and local funding,” he said. “You can't now say to states who have no funding: ‘You have to pay 25 percent of the unemployment insurance cost.’”
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 284 confirmed cases since March and 241 recoveries among that group. Nine people are still ill, all of them mildly ill and none of them hospitalized.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 238 cases. Five people are still sick, and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekend, but told the state that it had two new cases Saturday.
- Essex County also does not report publicly on weekend, but told the state that had no new cases Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 24 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.8%. The vast majority of the new cases were in Albany County, with 14 cases Saturday and a positive test rate of 1.6%. The goal is to test enough people that the positive test rate is under 1%, with a small enough caseload that each case can be tracked back to the source. The Capital Region is nearing that goal, but generally one or more counties are above 1% each day. Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.9% Saturday.
- Statewide, 515 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.78%. A total of 584 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, and seven people died.
- The number of people in intensive care units with coronavirus has continued to drop. On Saturday it reached a new low of 131 people. About one-fourth of the people hospitalized with coronavirus at this time are in intensive care.
