New York State has lowest-ever number of people testing positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus cases elsewhere are going up, but New York State hit its lowest-ever percent of people testing positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Of those tested, only 0.79% tested positive Saturday.

“We are normally about 1 percent, a little below or a little over, but 0.7 percent is the lowest rate since we started,” he said. “Congratulations, New Yorkers. Incredible. Really an incredible achievement by New Yorkers.”

He urged the public to “protect the progress” by wearing masks and social distancing.

On schools, he said he’s gotten pushback from some administrators on whether they must hold meetings with parents about the reopening plans.

“The point I made about the consultation with teachers and parents was not just a helpful hint,” he said. “That is required.”

It’s not clear whether he thinks those meetings could lead school districts to change their plans, but he said several districts have already amended their plans.

He also suggested that many teachers and students may be unwilling to attend in person with their district’s current plan.