New York state canal boating season in question

ALBANY — The New York State Canal system is the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Canal Corporation has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities; therefore, the New York State Canal system will not open for through-navigation of the locks on May 15th as previously announced,” a statement from the state agency said Friday.
As to whether the system will open in its entirety this year: “To support the canal’s continued use as a prime recreational waterway, the Canal Corporation is currently evaluating operational options to ensure New Yorkers will have access to the canal system, if even potentially on a regional basis, this season. We recognize that this is an extraordinarily difficult time and are sensitive to potential hardships canal stakeholders, as well as many other New Yorkers, may experience. The situation with COVID-19 is ever-evolving and we are trying to adapt our plans accordingly.”
There had been rumblings that such a delay was coming. Canal enthusiasts had noted that many maintenance projects along the canal were stopped in March, although bike trail work in areas such as Lyons have been ongoing.
The Canal Corporation said in an email Friday afternoon that “as primarily a recreational waterway, the canal system was deemed non-essential. Our operations folks are evaluating options for the season.”
The Canal Corporation noted that eight “pump-outs,” in which water is drained from the lock for maintenance, were suspended, including Lock E-26 in Clyde.
Boat launches along the canal system are open where water levels are sufficient for recreational access.
Cyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw expressed disappointment with the news.
“My hope is that they would reconsider, if in fact that state has posted a date of May 15th to start their re-opening process,” he said by email Friday. “Most people traveling on a boat are related and/or reside with each other. There is no better way to practice social distancing than being on a boat with those you are already quarantined with. We all need to keep in mind that the canal system brings visitors to our community that support our local economy as well. This would just be one more setback for them in what has been a tough year already.”
Bob Stopper, a member of the Lyons Canal Greeters, thinks it’s a bad move.
“The recent decision by New York Power Authority (the Canal Corporation is under the agency) is a wakeup call and a challenge to citizens and communities across the state,” he said by email.
“Over the past years, Erie Canal communities and businesses have spent millions of dollars preparing their waterfronts, expanding businesses and freely promoting the historic Erie Canal and the state of New York. Canal usage and recreational boating, a multi- faceted business with thousands of employees, are economic drivers and positive promotional mechanisms for the state of New York. Isolating communities on the waterway by selective de-watering will only lead to animosity, jealousy, hatred and revenge between neighboring communities. Guaranteed! Transient boaters, local, national and international, are the best promoters of the Erie Canal and the state of New York. No longer will they be visiting, learning local history, contributing to the local and state economy and singing praises of the historic Erie Canal and the state of New York.”
