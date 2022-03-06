New York sees lowest positive COVID percentage since July 18

Warren County Health Services and the Washington County Department of Public Health do not update COVID data on Sundays.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the lowest statewide positivity percentage since July 18, on Sunday. The percent of the state's population with COVID is down to 1.4%.

While the governor still encouraged New Yorkers to get the COVID vaccine, she praised the state's progress in a news release.

"Time and time again, New Yorkers have shown that in the face of hardship they will always do what's necessary to keep themselves and their communities safe and well," Hochul said.

Hochul also reported only 12 COVID-related deaths were recorded statewide on Saturday.

On Sunday, 1,566 new positive cases were recorded from the 115,466 test results reported in New York.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 1.6% and has been under 2% for 10 consecutive days.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services last updated its COVID data on Thursday, reporting a total of 118 active cases.

The county had reported 238 new cases in the seven days prior to the report.

The last report from the county indicated 16 residents were currently hospitalized.

Saratoga County has recorded a total of 45,140 COVID cases with a total of 44,704 recoveries.

Of the 318 deaths in the county, 246 involved unvaccinated individuals.

