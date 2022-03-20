New York sees lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since August

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations in the state since Aug. 2, 2021.

As of Sunday, 900 New Yorkers were in the hospital from COVID and only 12 COVID deaths were reported statewide.

Of the 119,475 test results reported, 2,013 were confirmed as positive COVID cases.

The percentage of the state population testing positive remains under 2%, at 1.7% on Sunday.

CDC data indicates 75.9% of New York residents have completed the vaccine series and 89.3% have received at least one dose.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services does not release daily COVID data on weekends.

New York state numbers indicated on Sunday, out of the 192 county residents tested on Saturday, only six positive cases were identified.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 2.1%.

The state vaccine tracker showed 51,481 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48,311 of the total 64,265 county residents have been fully vaccinated.

Washington County

New York state COVID data indicated on Sunday that three of the 132 residents tested on Saturday were positive for the virus.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 2.7%.

The state vaccine tracker showed, of the 61,197 county residents, 41,236 have received at least one dose and 39,049 have been fully vaccinated.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

