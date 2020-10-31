New York scraps 14-day travel quarantine, moves to mandatory testing system

New York will no longer require people coming from states with a high number of coronavirus infections to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.
The state will instead move to a system of mandatory testing as cases continue to rise throughout the nation, making the state's quarantine list obsolete, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.
"We're going to a new plan, given the changing facts," Cuomo said. "All the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy and that's what we're going to do."
The state will now require anyone that has spent more than 24-hours outside of New York to test negative for the virus within three days before they are scheduled to arrive in the state.
From there, a person must quarantine for three days and get tested again on the fourth. If the test comes back negative, they are free to go about their life, Cuomo said.
But if the test comes back positive, the person must remain in quarantine and contact tracing protocols will be implemented.
New Yorkers who spend less than 24-hours outside of the state must test negative for the virus within four days of returning home.
The new rule applies to all states, except those that share a border with New York, where interconnected travel for reasons like work would may any type of quarantine impossible to enforce, the governor said.
Anyone who refuses to be tested must quarantine for 14 days.
Cuomo last week announced the state was looking into a new system to deal with interstate travel after nearly every state, including those that border New York, met the criteria to be on the state's mandatory quarantine list.
It's unclear when the new policy will take effect.
The state previously required anyone traveling from a state with an infection rate of 10 people per 100,000, or a positivity rate in excess of 10% over a seven-day period, to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York.
But after more than 40 states met the criteria for quarantining last week, Cuomo announced the state would look to adopt a different metric.
Cuomo said the new policy will be enforced by local health departments.
"It's the local health departments," Cuomo said. "If you come back and you test positive or you get sick and you go into a local hospital, then we're going to know by definition.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
