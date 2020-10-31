New York scraps 14-day travel quarantine, moves to mandatory testing system

New York will no longer require people coming from states with a high number of coronavirus infections to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The state will instead move to a system of mandatory testing as cases continue to rise throughout the nation, making the state's quarantine list obsolete, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.

"We're going to a new plan, given the changing facts," Cuomo said. "All the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy and that's what we're going to do."

The state will now require anyone that has spent more than 24-hours outside of New York to test negative for the virus within three days before they are scheduled to arrive in the state.

From there, a person must quarantine for three days and get tested again on the fourth. If the test comes back negative, they are free to go about their life, Cuomo said.

But if the test comes back positive, the person must remain in quarantine and contact tracing protocols will be implemented.

New Yorkers who spend less than 24-hours outside of the state must test negative for the virus within four days of returning home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}