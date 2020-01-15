New York's English official language push gets backing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"ProEnglish stands with Senator Helming concerning the need to promote unity and to create a common bond among all of New York's citizens, and passage of S163, which would designate English as New York's official language, would accomplish this and would have an immediate, unifying impact in the Empire State," Guschov said.

On its website, the Anti-Defamation League argues that laws to designate English as the official language are divisive. The group notes that these laws can limit access to government benefits and rights for immigrants in the U.S.

"These laws also do not include steps to establish programs where immigrants can learn English," the Anti-Defamation League wrote. "ProEnglish's agenda divides communities in the United States over the issue of immigration."

The legislation to designate English as New York's official language isn't new. Helming's predecessor, former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio, was the Senate sponsor before his retirement at the end of 2016.

The Assembly version of the bill is sponsored by Assemblyman David DiPietro, a western New York Republican.

Several states, including California, Illinois, South Carolina and Virginia, have designated English as the official language.

Helming's bill won't pass in the Democratic-dominated state Legislature. Even before Democrats held a majority of seats in both chambers, the bill didn't advance. When Nozzolio was the sponsor, it didn't receive a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

