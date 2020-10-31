New York revises travel policy, moves to mandatory testing system

Essential workers will be exempted from the policy.

Cuomo said the new policy is in line with the incubation period for the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So you will have had a test within three days of arrival that said you’re negative, a test four days after your arrival that says your negative,” he said. “Four days plus three days is seven days and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period.”

But the policy is slightly different for those who spend less than a day outside of the state.

New Yorkers who travel outside of the state for less than 24 hours must test negative for the virus within four days of arriving back home, Cuomo said.

“They must take a test within four days upon arrival,” he said. “They do not need to take a test before getting on the plane to come back to New York.”

Cuomo last week announced the state was looking into a new system to deal with interstate travelers after nearly every state, including those that border New York, met the criteria to be on the state's mandatory quarantine list.