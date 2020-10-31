New York revises travel policy, moves to mandatory testing system

New York will no longer require people coming from states with a high number of coronavirus infections to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.
The state will instead move to a system of mandatory testing as cases continue to rise throughout the nation, making the state's quarantine list obsolete, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.
"We're going to a new plan, given the changing facts," Cuomo said. "All the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy and that's what we're going to do."
The new policy will take effect Nov. 4.
Under the policy, anyone traveling to New York will be required to test negative for the virus within three days before they are scheduled to arrive in the state.
On arrival, a person must then quarantine for three days and get tested again for the virus on the fourth day. If the second test comes back negative, they are free to go about their life, Cuomo said.
But if the test comes back positive, the person must remain in quarantine and contact tracing protocols will be implemented. Those who refuse to be tested must quarantine for 14 days.
The policy applies to all states except those that share a border with New York, where interconnected travel for reasons like work make any type of quarantine impossible to enforce, Cuomo said.
Essential workers will be exempted from the policy.
Cuomo said the new policy is in line with the incubation period for the virus.
Support Local Journalism
“So you will have had a test within three days of arrival that said you’re negative, a test four days after your arrival that says your negative,” he said. “Four days plus three days is seven days and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period.”
But the policy is slightly different for those who spend less than a day outside of the state.
New Yorkers who travel outside of the state for less than 24 hours must test negative for the virus within four days of arriving back home, Cuomo said.
“They must take a test within four days upon arrival,” he said. “They do not need to take a test before getting on the plane to come back to New York.”
Cuomo last week announced the state was looking into a new system to deal with interstate travelers after nearly every state, including those that border New York, met the criteria to be on the state's mandatory quarantine list.
Under the state’s current policy, anyone traveling from a state with a positivity rate of 10 per 100,000, or in excess of 10% over a seven-day period, are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York.
Cuomo said the new policy will be enforced by local health departments.
"It's the local health departments," Cuomo said. "If you come back and you test positive or you get sick and you go into a local hospital, then we're going to know by definition."
On Saturday:
- Warren County confirmed two new cases, for a total of 404 confirmed cases. Twenty people are still sick, all of them mildly. The county reported no new hospitalizations.
- Washington County confirmed two new cases for a total of 335 confirmed cases. There are 24 people sick with the virus in the county.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend. There were 1,369 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Friday.
- Essex County reported a total of 240 confirmed cases on Friday since the outbreak began in March.
For Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 78 new cases, for a positive test rate of 0.9%, the lowest in the state. Washington County, however, had a positive test rate of 2% and Warren County had a rate of 1.2%. The goal is to be below 1%.
- Statewide, 136,962 tests were performed, with an overall positive rate of 1.49%. The hot spots had a positive rate of 3.01% and the state without the hot spots had a rate of 1.3%.
- There were 1,121 people hospitalized with coronavirus and eight people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.