New York reports seven COVID-related deaths statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported on Sunday that only seven COVID-related deaths were reported on Saturday statewide.

The governor reminded New Yorkers not to misinterpret the state's progress.

"I urge New Yorkers not to take for granted the progress we have made in getting vaccinated, there's still more work to do to guard against future case surges," she said in a news release Sunday.

Out of the 120,664 test results recorded, 2,778 positive COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day average percent positive was down to 2.2% on Sunday.

New York state reported 823 residents currently hospitalized, with 121 new admissions and an additional 161 discharges.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services does not release COVID data on weekends.

According to the New York state website, 14 new cases were identified out of the 346 test results reported on Saturday.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.8%.

As of Sunday, out of the 64,265 residents in Warren County, 80.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. The data indicates 51,496 residents have received one COVID vaccine dose and 48,330 have completed the vaccine series.

Washington County

New York state COVID data indicated on Sunday, out of the 322 test results on Saturday, only eight were positive.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 2.4%.

The New York state vaccine tracker showed on Sunday, 67.4% of the county has received one dose of the vaccine. According to the data, 39,073 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated and 41,256 of the 61,197 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.