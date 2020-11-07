New York reports more than 3,500 new cases

New York reported more than 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the most in a single day since May.
The state reported 3,587 new cases of the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s the most cases reported in 24 hours since May 6, when the state reported 3,491 cases.
In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to remain vigilant as the number of reported cases continues to rise throughout the state.
“As we head into winter months, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don't go back to where we were this spring — I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it's on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant and stay New York Tough,” Cuomo said.
Locally, Warren County reported four new cases, two that stem from a Halloween party last weekend in western New York.
A third case is still under investigation, but the person hosted a Halloween party for a group of children that resulted in several mandatory quarantines, according to Warren County Health Services.
Three people in the county have tested positive for the virus and four more are in quarantine after attending Halloween parties outside of the county, Health Services said.
The county’s fourth case involves a person who came into contact with an infected person from another Capital Region county.
Health Services is asking residents to continue following COVID protocols and avoid any nonessential travel.
A total of 19 people in the county are sick.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 418 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. A total of 19 people are mildly sick. One person with the virus is hospitalized, though their hospitalization is believed to be for reasons other than COVID.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 349 confirmed cases. There are 22 people in the county sick with the virus.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 162 new cases, for a positivity rate of 1.7%. Greene County had a positivity rate of 7.5%, while Albany and Greene counties had positivity rates of 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.
- Statewide, 3,587 people tested positive for the virus, the most in a 24-hour period since May 6. That’s a statewide positivity rate of 2.19%. The state’s hot spots netted 569 new cases, for a positivity rate of 4.22%.
- A total 1,381 people were hospitalized and 18 people died.
