New York reports more than 3,500 new cases

New York reported more than 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the most in a single day since May.

The state reported 3,587 new cases of the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s the most cases reported in 24 hours since May 6, when the state reported 3,491 cases.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to remain vigilant as the number of reported cases continues to rise throughout the state.

“As we head into winter months, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don't go back to where we were this spring — I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it's on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant and stay New York Tough,” Cuomo said.

Locally, Warren County reported four new cases, two that stem from a Halloween party last weekend in western New York.

A third case is still under investigation, but the person hosted a Halloween party for a group of children that resulted in several mandatory quarantines, according to Warren County Health Services.

