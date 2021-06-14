New York nears 70% vaccination threshold

New York state is on the cusp of having 70% of its eligible residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will result in most restrictions being lifted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the statewide vaccination rate stands at 69.9%.

He said it was “unfathomable” a year ago to believe that the state would get to this point.

“New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer,” he said in a news release.

Seven people in the state died from COVID on Sunday — the lowest rate since Oct. 20.

State Fair open

Among the activities to do this summer is the 2021 New York State Fair in Syracuse, which will take place from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. Cuomo announced on Monday that it will increase capacity to 100% and reopen buildings with additional vendors. Indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to ensure proper social distancing.