New York nears 70% vaccination threshold

New York state is on the cusp of having 70% of its eligible residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will result in most restrictions being lifted.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the statewide vaccination rate stands at 69.9%.
He said it was “unfathomable” a year ago to believe that the state would get to this point.
“New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer,” he said in a news release.
Seven people in the state died from COVID on Sunday — the lowest rate since Oct. 20.
State Fair open
Among the activities to do this summer is the 2021 New York State Fair in Syracuse, which will take place from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. Cuomo announced on Monday that it will increase capacity to 100% and reopen buildings with additional vendors. Indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to ensure proper social distancing.
Musical acts to perform at the fair include Melissa Etheridge, Foreigner, 98 Degrees, the Oak Ridge Boys, Sheena Easton and Starship.
Vaccine clinics
Warren County held its final school clinics with students at Bolton, Glens Falls and North Warren schools receiving their second dose on Monday. Workplace clinics will be held this week at four different businesses in Queensbury, Horicon and Bolton. For more information about scheduling business clinics, contact Health Services Director Ginelle Jones at 518-761-6580.
The state-run clinic is still open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Aviation Mall. For more information, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
A total of 59.2% of the county residents have been fully vaccinated, which county officials say is first in the Capital Region and fourth in New York state. About 63.8% have received at least one dose.
In Washington County, about 51.9% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are three clinics scheduled this week.
On Tuesday, there will be clinics at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company at 8118 state Route 40 in Hartford from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Argyle Fire Department at 5072 state Route 40. There will be another clinic on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Ann Fire Department at 11289 state Route 149.
In Saratoga County, 63.2% of eligible people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Daily cases
- Warren County reported no new cases on Monday for a total of 3,506 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were two recoveries for a total of 3,448 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 16 active cases. Fourteen people have mild illness. Two are hospitalized with moderate illness. Washington County reported two new cases on Monday for a total of 2,814 cases since the pandemic started. Three more people recovered for a total of 2,760. There were 16 people still ill and one person hospitalized — the same as the end of last week.
- Saratoga County reported 10 new cases since the Friday report, for a total of 15,362 confirmed cases. Fifteen more people recovered for a total of 15,171. There are 23 active cases. Six people were hospitalized — two less than Friday.
- Essex County reported no new cases. Three people are currently in isolation.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient in-house.
- Glens Falls Hospital had four coronavirus patients. No one is in intensive care unit and two people are out of isolation.
- The Capital Region reported 14 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.7%, which resulted in a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0% and a seven-day average of 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.2% and a weekly average of 0.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.8% and a weekly average of 0.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, and a weekly average of 0.2%.
- Statewide, 320 people tested positive for the virus, which is a positive test rate of 0.52%. The seven-day average is 0.41%. A total of 617 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.