New York is still on pause; Warren County prepares for future reopening

New York is still on pause, but a coalition of economic development and government officials is working to develop guidelines and best practices to safely reopen Warren County — whenever that occurs.
The statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on May 15. On Friday, Cuomo signed an executive order that extends the underlying legal authority for his emergency orders to June 6, but did not officially extend the shutdown, prompting some confusion in the media over the order.
However, what is clear is that regions of the state can reopen starting May 16 if they meet specific criteria.
To get ahead of the curve, the Warren County reopening commission was formed as part of a partnership of organizations including the Warren County Lodging Association, local chambers of commerce and the Lake George Regional Convention Visitors Bureau, the Warren County Tourism Department, hospitality business leaders and government officials.
The goal of the commission, announced Saturday in a news release, is to “ensure the opening of businesses in the Lake George area safely, responsibly and with the health and well-being of the entire community, guests, and team members at the forefront.”
Among the topics are how to educate and communicate with people about procedures to guard against the spread of COVID-19; limit capacity at establishments to 50% in early phases; maintain social distancing; use personal protective equipment; and implement sanitation and disinfecting practices.
In addition, the Warren County Tourism Department developed a standardized survey to identify expectations of travelers and their most important issues for visitation, so their feedback can be incorporated into the plans.
The commission will present the plans to Warren County supervisors Economic Growth and Development Committee meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. Best practices and procurement documents will then be distributed to lodging and restaurant operators as well as the business community at large, according to a news release.
When Warren County might reopen remains to be seen. Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a tweet that starting May 16, regions that meet certain benchmarks would be allowed to reopen.
The criteria includes 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations; at least 30% percent surge capacity in total hospital and ICU beds available; the ability to conduct 30 COVID-19 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month; and having a baseline of 30 people who can serve as contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.
Ginelle Jones, Warren County’s director of health services, is confident that the county will meet the state requirement for tracers. She said she will have nearly 40 tracers, according to a news release.
Cuomo did not mention the extension of the pause order in his daily briefing, in which he announced a partnership with the Nassau County-based Northwell Health to set up 24 temporary testing sites at churches in minority communities.
New cases of COVID-19 dropped to 572 — the lowest level since March 20, according to Cuomo.
A total of 226 people died on Saturday. Deaths last week were in the range of 216 to 232 per day.
“We would like to see that number dropping at a far faster rate,” he said.
Fifty-three people died in nursing homes and 173 in hospitals.
Warren County reported no deaths on Saturday. The total remains at 24 since the outbreak began. There was one new confirmed COVID-19 case for a total of 191 and one additional person recovered, bringing the total to 118.
Three Warren County residents remain hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19.
A total of 611 people have been tested for COVID-19 at the Warren County Municipal Center testing site run in conjunction with Glens Falls Hospital. Of those tested, 83% were negative.
Washington County had eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 184. A total of 104 people have recovered.
Saratoga County reported 10 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 397.
Essex County reported no new cases on Saturday and remains at 33 confirmed and 16 suspected cases of COVID-19.
Also at his briefing on Saturday, Cuomo said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked New York to develop criteria for other states to help determine the effect of COVID-19 on children.
The symptoms in children differ from the normal coughing and difficulty breathing. Instead, the virus inflames the blood vessels, which cause problems with their hearts. A total of 73 children have experienced these symptoms and three have died.
In addition, Cuomo said the state Department of Health is going to work with the New York Genome Center at Rockefeller University to conduct a genome and RNA sequencing study to see if there is some genetic reason why COVID-19 is having this effect on children.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.