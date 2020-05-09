New York is still on pause; Warren County prepares for future reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New York is still on pause, but a coalition of economic development and government officials is working to develop guidelines and best practices to safely reopen Warren County — whenever that occurs.

The statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on May 15. On Friday, Cuomo signed an executive order that extends the underlying legal authority for his emergency orders to June 6, but did not officially extend the shutdown, prompting some confusion in the media over the order.

However, what is clear is that regions of the state can reopen starting May 16 if they meet specific criteria.

To get ahead of the curve, the Warren County reopening commission was formed as part of a partnership of organizations including the Warren County Lodging Association, local chambers of commerce and the Lake George Regional Convention Visitors Bureau, the Warren County Tourism Department, hospitality business leaders and government officials.

The goal of the commission, announced Saturday in a news release, is to “ensure the opening of businesses in the Lake George area safely, responsibly and with the health and well-being of the entire community, guests, and team members at the forefront.”