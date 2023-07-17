Two New York State firefighters who have spent the last two weeks in Canada dousing the massive blazes there said if something like this hit the Adirondacks, they would look to more helicopters, especially if they had to reach remote places.

“We use the national guard and the state police” helicopters currently,” said Crew Boss Ranger Gary Miller.

“If we get anything big like they have, probably more helicopters would be needed,” Miller said, adding later that he would look to more helicopters and more “bambi buckets,” the massive buckets that helicopters haul from a lake or pond to the fire.

Miller, from Hamilton County, led a team of eight from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, who are more used to going to western states to fight summer fires instead of heading to the north. This was the third volunteer effort from New York State this year.

Vegetation is thicker in the Canadian Wilderness where they were fighting, said Lincoln Hanno, who works in Herkimer and Lewis counties. It was his first time fighting a fire outside of New York.

He was most impressed by the terrain that could be both steep and more dense than what he is used to.

“It’s spruce thicket after spruce thicket” in northern Canada, Hanno said. He added that “slash,” or fallen trees and other ground-level barriers made travel difficult.

The crew spent their time in Micoua Fire Complex, a 40,000-acre fire, about 6 hours northeast of Quebec City. More than 4,000 fires are burning in Canada, with a total of nearly 24 million acres burned, press materials said. The Adirondack Park is about 6 million acres large.

During an online press conference a day after returning from Canada, Miller said they were mainly putting out the smaller fires that were burning near the larger areas that were already burned.

“The expanse of the burn of the fire we were on” impressed him. He said there would be a large black, burned area and then a huge expanse of green with a smaller black portion sometimes a mile or two away. That was the hot spot.

“Pretty much that was the gist of our two-week assignment: Seek and destroy hot spots,” Miller said.

All three firefighters — John Scott out of Suffolk County, Long Island was also on the call — talked about how the firefighting Canada is different because of that terrain.

First, unlike in the lower 48, the fighters do not attempt to get a fire break around a fire. The fires are much too vast and the terrain too difficult to allow anything like a crew large enough to contain it or to be able to use bulldozers or other equipment to clear the path.

But Canada has water. So they set massive pumps at the water source and lay fire hose sometimes miles through the wilderness to douse the flames.

They said they brought home some lessons from their time in the Quebec province.

“The helicopter pilots were extraordinary,” Miller said, adding that the precision they had with the bambi buckets was impressive, and the way Canadian firefighters use pumps to draw water from miles away was something to consider, he said.

No one, not the firefighters or Canadian leadership, expect the fires to stop burning until winter. They are too massive and too remote. Still, the crew from New York saw it as a positive experience.

“We did what we were told to do and we did it well,” Miller said of the 14 days they spent battling the flames.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded all that the fires are burning worse and longer than in recent years because of climate change and steps need to be taken to reduce that threat.

The focus of the press conference remained on the fighters who had returned.

“I couldn’t be more proud to lead this incredible group,” Seggos said.

David Corey - Essex and Franklin counties

Lincoln Hanno - Herkimer and Lewis counties

Howard Kreft - Ulster County

Gary Miller - Hamilton County

Joseph Pries - Dutchess and Putnam counties

Logan Quinn - Essex County

John Scott - Suffolk County

Nathan Sprague - Cattaraugus County

The Rangers were joined by wildland firefighters from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.