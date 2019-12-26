New York Farm Bureau: Farmers face new obstacles with new labor bill

ALBANY — The advocacy group for tens of thousands of New York farmers is urging state leaders to double a work force tax credit to cushion the industry from the impacts of new legislation entitling agricultural laborers to overtime pay.

The New York Farm Bureau is also urging lawmakers to expand the definition of "family farm" members to include such persons as cousins of the owners, so they can be exempt from the provisions of a controversial farm labor bill signed this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

$1 billion drop

Low commodity prices have resulted in New York farmers seeing a $1 billion drop in the value of what they produce since 2014, said Jeff Williams, director of pubic policy for the Farm Bureau's New York office.

"The recently enacted farm labor bill doesn't help, either, as farmers are extremely challenged with how they are going to deal with some of the highest labor costs in the country for an industry with the slimmest margins," Williams said.

The farm labor bill, which takes effect New Year's Day, sets the threshold for required overtime pay to kick in for farm workers at 60 hours per week. A state board will meet three times in the coming year to consider whether that threshold should be lowered.

Dairy woes