New York extending 'Vax and Scratch' incentive

New York will extend its “Vax and Scratch” incentive to 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites next week, including the Crossgates Mall location in Guilderland, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.
The program provides anyone 18 or older receiving their first vaccine dose with a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket, with prizes worth up to $5 million. The program was unveiled earlier this month as a way to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot.
“The vaccine is free, accessible and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Participating sites include:
- Aqueduct Racktrack South Ozone Park
- Crossgates Mall in Guilderland
- Javits Center in New York City
- Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center in Niagara Falls
- Plattsburgh International Airport in Plattsburgh
- Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern
- State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse
- SUNY Binghamton in Johnson City
- SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury
- Westchester County Center in White Plains
All state-run sites are open for walk-in vaccine appointments between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
A total of 53% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, including 20% of those between the ages of 12 and 15.
Earlier this week, the state announced a free tuition incentive, where youths between the ages of 12 and 17 can be entered into a chance to win free tuition, including room and board, to one of the state’s public universities.
More than 18.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 45% of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,478 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. One person recovered, for a total of 3,370 confirmed recoveries. Two people were hospitalized with a moderate illness, one less than Thursday. The county is monitoring 40 active cases.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: Three new cases, for a total of 2,778 confirmed cases. Three people recovered, for a total of 2,720 confirmed recoveries. The county was monitoring 20 active cases.
- Saratoga County reported nine new cases, for a total of 15,280 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 15 new recoveries, for a total of 15,017 confirmed recoveries. There were 96 active cases in the county, six fewer than Thursday. The county reported 14 hospitalizations, one more since Thursday.
- Essex County reported no new cases. Three residents remain isolated.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, one more than Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported six COVID-19-related hospitalizations, unchanged from Thursday. None are in intensive care.
For Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 39 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which kept the weekly average at 1.1%.
- Essex County reported no new cases on Thursday. The county’s weekly average positive test rates remains at 0.6%.
- Statewide, 937 people tested positive for COVID-19, a positive test rate of 0.59%. A total of 1,169 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and 11 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.