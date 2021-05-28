New York extending 'Vax and Scratch' incentive

New York will extend its “Vax and Scratch” incentive to 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites next week, including the Crossgates Mall location in Guilderland, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

The program provides anyone 18 or older receiving their first vaccine dose with a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket, with prizes worth up to $5 million. The program was unveiled earlier this month as a way to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot.

“The vaccine is free, accessible and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Participating sites include:

Aqueduct Racktrack South Ozone Park

Crossgates Mall in Guilderland

Javits Center in New York City

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center in Niagara Falls

Plattsburgh International Airport in Plattsburgh

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern

State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse

SUNY Binghamton in Johnson City

SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury

Westchester County Center in White Plains